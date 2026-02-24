Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Brooks Nader stuns in bathing suit and sparkling dress during St Barths birthday getaway

Photos show the model posing in a cutout swimsuit, dancing on a yacht, and celebrating in a sparkling gown during her St Barths birthday trip.

By Danielle Minnetian Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Feb. 24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Superyachts, private planes and even an ambulance marked Brooks Nader’s St. Barths birthday getaway last week.

This week, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a series of photos and videos recapping the trip for her followers after teasing several moments on her Instagram Stories.

The carousel post included a clip of Nader dancing aboard a yacht in a plunging brown cutout one-piece swimsuit. Wind swept through her hair as she smiled widely, accessorizing the look with a chunky gold Chanel choker necklace and matching statement earrings. The 29-year-old smiled and shook her hips for the camera as she cruised along the water next to a superyacht.

Brooks Nader smiles in bathing suit on yacht with water in the background.

Brooks Nader dances aboard a yacht in a plunging brown cutout one-piece swimsuit during her St. Barths birthday getaway. (Brooks Nader/Instagram)

In another moment from the getaway, Nader descended a staircase in a sparkling teal halter gown that hugged her frame. The shimmering dress featured subtle cutout detailing, and she carried a sleek white clutch while holding the railing as she made her way downstairs inside what appeared to be a yacht. Her hair was styled in loose waves, completing the evening look.

Brooks Nader poses in a blue dress on a boat while walking down a staircase.

Brooks Nader descends a staircase in a sparkling teal halter gown while celebrating her birthday in St. Barths. (Brooks Nader/Instagram )

The recap also included a family photo taken aboard the yacht at night. Nader posed alongside her sister, Sarah Jane Nader, her father, Breaux Nader, and her mother, Holland Greene Nader, as the group gathered on deck in front of a table topped with two birthday cakes featuring images of her and her sister. The family smiled and celebrated together under the yacht’s glowing lights.

Nader captioned the post, "If your birthday trip doesn’t start with an ambulance are you even having fun?? 🚑👙😜," hinting at an eventful start to the tropical getaway.

Nader made light of a bout of food poisoning on her flight to St. Barths, posting a photo of herself stretched out on the floor, wrapped in a blanket with her eyes closed.

BROOKS NADER ADMITS SHE'S HOOKED ON HOLLYWOOD’S FAVORITE WEIGHT-LOSS DRUG DESPITE FAMILY’S WARNINGS

Nader recently reflected on entering the final year of her 20s, telling Us Weekly earlier this month that she’s embracing what she described as a new era in her life.

The 29-year-old said she’s been told the years between 29 and 39 are when women become more confident and fully "in tune" with themselves, adding that she’s choosing to look ahead to the next decade rather than focus on age.

Brooks Nader wearing a black dress while posing for photos at Paris Fashion Week in October 2025.

Brooks Nader has modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since 2019. (Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

BROOKS NADER BREAKS SILENCE ON BEN AFFLECK DATING RUMORS

She also opened up about her love life, telling the outlet she is currently single and prioritizing work.

"I haven’t had one spare moment," she said, explaining that she hasn’t had time to focus on dating amid several new projects.

When asked what she’s looking for in a future partner, Nader said she doesn’t "have a preference," noting she would be open to dating either men or women.

"I really don’t have a preference," she told Us Weekly, adding that she’s focused on whoever feels right rather than a specific label.

Danielle Minnetian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Trending

