Hilary Duff confesses to throwing her husband’s phone during their yearly 'drag-out' fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marriage for Hilary Duff is mostly smooth sailing, except for the "drag-out" fight she has once a year with husband Matthew Koma.

Duff, 38, revealed she and Koma "literally never fight," before admitting they do have a once-a-year blowup that keeps things interesting. The couple's relationship has been in the spotlight after Duff and Koma worked together on the singer's sixth studio album, "Luck… Or Something." Koma, 38, is known for his songwriting – specifically his songs "Clarity," "Spectrum" and "Find You."

"I wasn’t interested in making a record with anyone else," Duff said during a conversation with Dakota Fanning for Interview magazine. "I was like, 'It has to just be me and you.' The most honest stuff came from that because he has a front row to my life and everything I’ve experienced, the really difficult times and the really easy good times that made me who I am. Everyone’s like, ‘How is it working with your husband? Do you guys fight a lot?’ I’m like, ‘We literally never fight.’"

"Yeah, you guys never really fight," Fanning replied.

Duff quickly corrected herself. "Well, that’s not true. We have one drag-out fight once a year," she admitted. "He actually brought it up the other day. He was like, ‘We haven’t had a fight in such a long time.’ I’m like, ‘Are you ready?’"

The "Lizzie McGuire" star recalled their last fight, although she didn't share exactly what had sparked the argument.

"Last time I threw his phone in a Bougainvillea bush, and it felt so good," she told Fanning. "It was during the fires. We had been displaced, we had all the f---ing kids, and we just needed to have it out."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Duff – who dominated the early 2000s with various roles on the Disney Channel – notoriously stepped away from the spotlight after her teen stardom.

After releasing her album "Dignity" in 2007, Duff didn't release another album until her 2015 project, "Breathe In. Breathe Out." The "Cadet Kelly" star also shifted to indie film and TV work after welcoming her first child in 2012 with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

She welcomed three more children with Koma and has spent the last several years leaning into motherhood before returning to reclaim her pop star status.

Despite her recent success – Duff's tour tickets sold out quickly with 175,000 people in waiting rooms to purchase – the singer sometimes feels like a "deadbeat" mom. She explained she feels guilty for leaving them but knows she has their support. Duff's kids constantly want to listen to her new music.

"My son is 13, and I know he’s really proud of me because he actually tells me sometimes," Duff revealed. "But he might also be embarrassed because his friends might see something on the internet about me, nothing bad, but I just did this Dunkin’ Donuts thing, and I’m assuming he’s probably like, ‘That’s my mom and that’s not very cool.’ But the girls think I’m so cool."

"They’re like little cheerleaders," she added. "They’re so excited to watch me perform. Even though the subject matter’s not about my kids, because of who I am and how I process what I’ve gone through becoming a mother, they feel a part of this record even though I’m not singing about carpooling."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Before choosing to make her album, Duff wasn't sure if she'd ever step back into the music industry again.

"I grew up an actor kid. I wanted to be a pop star and I did those things," she said. "But I had a child and I got divorced. I was trying to navigate all these things as a very young adult, and doing music felt too forward-facing and too scary and exposed. So I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve got to learn how to be the best mom I can be.’ I took some acting jobs, some really random poor choices, some great choices – like taking ‘Younger,’ that changed my life."

"But doing music on such a big scale as a young person, in arenas at a time when records sold, was just different," Duff added. "Ten years down the line, I was like, ‘Am I going to be playing in a small club? Is that okay?’ I wasn’t ready. I didn’t have the safety and the confidence to execute it like I have now. I also wasn’t desperate to connect with people the way I am now. I feel this pull to share and be a part of people’s lives again."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP