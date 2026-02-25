Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Country Music

Luke Combs’ brutal response to ‘liberal’ labels: ‘Why do we all care?’

Country superstar faced criticism after apologizing for Confederate flag imagery and speaking out during height of BLM movement

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Washington Post attacks Luke Combs rendition of ‘Fast Car’: ‘Complicated’ Video

Washington Post attacks Luke Combs rendition of ‘Fast Car’: ‘Complicated’

‘The Five’ responds to the Washington Post calling Luke Combs cover of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ ‘complicated,’ with Greg Gutfeld saying the media ‘tacks race’ onto stories for ratings and clicks.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country superstar Luke Combs is pushing back on labels from both sides of the political aisle, saying rejecting racism shouldn’t automatically brand someone as "liberal."

In a wide-ranging conversation touching on culture, politics and the evolution of country music, Combs addressed criticism he faced in recent years — particularly after speaking out during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement and apologizing for past use of Confederate flag imagery.

During the New York Times’ "Popcast," Combs was asked if he regrets how he handled that criticism, particularly now that culture and country music specifically have shifted away from those kinds of call-outs.

Luke Combs performing onstage at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago, on July 31, 2025.

Luke Combs performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Joshua Applegate/WireImage/Getty Images)

He said that he doesn't regret it, explaining, "It's funny, there's always something in my video, it's like, ‘Well I can't believe you'd like Luke Combs, he's a liberal’ or whatever it is … One, I've never said what I am. That's the thing that blows me away the most about it, is like, basically seven or whatever years ago, five, six years ago now, me saying that I was not a racist was then people saying, ‘Well then you must be a liberal’ … I'm not sure those things really [equate]."

COUNTRY SINGER ZACH BRYAN RELEASES STATEMENT ON CONTROVERSIAL SONG, INSISTING 'I LOVE THIS COUNTRY'

He continued to share his political perspective, saying, "I've been accused of a million things, man. Like I would consider myself heavily moderate in everything … that's to the point where like I'm not liberal enough for liberals, and I'm not conservative enough for conservatives, right? And I kind of like it that way."

"Also I kind of like people not really know what I have going on politically. Like, why do we all care what everybody else is? … I have friends that are liberal, I have tons of friends that are conservative. You know, I have friends all across the board."

Luke Combs performing at CMA Fest 2023

Luke Combs defends his Black Lives Matter comments, telling critics "how is it hard to say you're not… a racist?" (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

"There was a time when people were trying to actively cancel me for basically saying like, ‘Hey, man. Well, this guy's, you know, he's a liberal or whatever’ … I never said that."

— Luke Combs

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

luke combs performing

Luke Combs rejects political labels after facing criticism for speaking out against racism. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

The host asked, "You're in an interesting industry. The reason I'm framing it this way is like, you're in one of the only mainstream American industries where the norm is to not say ‘I'm not a racist’ … and especially now, like you could be canceled from the right."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Oh, certainly you could be for sure. For sure. And I mean, listen, there was a time when people were trying to actively cancel me for basically saying like, ‘Hey, man. Well, this guy's, you know, he's a liberal or whatever’ … I never said that. Never said I was liberal … how is it hard to say you're not like a racist? That's all I'm saying."

Nicole and Luke Combs

Luke Combs has three children with his wife, Nicole Hocking. (John Shearer)

Combs released his first EP, "The Way She Rides," in 2014, which was years prior to the release of his debut album, "This One’s for You," in 2017. Combs’ popular song "Hurricane" was featured on this album, as well as "When It Rains It Pours."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Many viral Combs moments have come from his cover of Tracy Chapman’s "Fast Car." After performing "Fast Car" at many of his shows, the singer released the cover in 2023. His cover of the ’80s song rose to the top of music charts.

Aside from his chart-topping music, Combs is married to Nicole Hocking. The two tied the knot in August 2020, in Florida, before welcoming their three sons, Tex Lawrence Combs, Beau Lee Combs and Chet Wiley Combs.

Fox News Digital's Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.

Related Article

How Luke Combs skyrocketed to fame: The country music star's road to sold-out shows and chart-topping songs
How Luke Combs skyrocketed to fame: The country music star's road to sold-out shows and chart-topping songs

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue