Kristin Cavallari describes Hollywood bash that ‘felt like a drug den’ with ‘sketchy’ energy

Kristin Cavallari revealed she recently attended what was "literally" billed as a "Slutty Valentine’s Day party."

During the Tuesday episode of her podcast "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari," the 39-year-old reality star recalled that she was on a plane for a trip to Los Angeles when she was invited to a Valentine's Day bash by her friend Sophie, who told her that she had to download an ultra-exclusive app just to RSVP.

"This app thinks it’s Raya, it’s so secretive," she said, referring to the celebrity dating platform. "It’s like Fort Knox getting in."

"The dress code says, ‘Wear white if you’re single, pink if you’re heartbroken, black if you’re horny and nude if you’re slutty,’" she continued. "And in my head I'm like, I have black leather pants and a nude top."

"Wait, so what is that combination?" podcast guest Jason Anderson asked.

"Slutty and horny!" Cavallari exclaimed as Anderson laughed.

"You packed the right outfit," Anderson joked, before adding that the concept alone sounded like a "nasty party" and a "dirty party."

"The Hills" alum went on to say that applicants were blocked from taking screenshots within the app.

"Fort Knox, I'm telling you," Cavallari said. "So I'm like, ‘What is this party? Where am I going? Part of me is like really excited and part of me is like, ’What the f--- am I about to get myself into?'"

Cavallari remembered that ahead of the event on Saturday, Feb. 14, she met up with Sophie and other friends before their "crew" headed to the holiday bash, where she was shocked by the level of security.

"And we go to this, it was literally called 'Slutty Valentine's Day Party,' So we get there, and it is probably the craziest security I've ever seen for a party or an event," Cavallari recalled. "There is security just to get through the gate and that, and by the way, you need a QR code to get through the gate. And then once you get through the gate, there's a checkpoint where you have to check in, see that your name's on the list. And then they put a sticker over your phone."

"Over the camera," she added. "So shady. So I'm like, ‘Jesus Christ. What are we about to walk into?’"

"So we walk into this house, you guys, it's straight out of the seventies," Cavallari continued. "I felt like we were in the movie ‘Boogie Nights.’ It's like the blue lights in the pool. Pink in the palm trees, just like a few people mingled around here and there. But then they're like telling us to go, go down the stairs and, and walk down."

"So we're walking down these stairs, and I'm not kidding. All of a sudden it's like we turn the corner, and we enter a nightclub. There's like a nightclub at the bottom of this house. Even with a room – with like a cage – with a stripper pole."

Cavallari recalled that when she and her friends walked into the room, the group felt like a "gust of heat just hit us."

"Like the heat from all the dancing, the sweaty just —and the energy was so sketchy," Cavallari said. "It felt like a drug den. It felt like — hookers. I didn't see one, I couldn't sit here and be like I saw any foul play. I didn't see any drugs. I didn't see — but it just felt like that."

Describing the atmosphere at the party as "dirty air," the Uncommon James founder noted that she and her friends did not stay long.

"We were there for, I'm not kidding, four minutes," she said.

Cavallari told Anderson that while the party was "packed," she didn't see any celebrities present, leading the two to question the reason for the ultra-tight security.

"But also, we were like in our little group being like, ‘We gotta get the f--- outta here,’" Cavallari said. "Like we were all so creeped out."

The "Laguna Beach" star also commented on how literally some guests interpreted the party's theme.

"The outfits that these girls were in — and by the way, like I'm not one to judge — but like they took slutty very literally," she said. "Like in just lingerie and stuff. Just, yeah, I don't know. It was interesting."

Cavallari shared that after leaving, she and her friends later attended a separate wrap party where the guests included rappers Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign. She recalled that she and her friends found the wrap party to be far more relaxed and enjoyable, and she met a "really cute guy" by the end of the night.

"We’ve been talking," she said, adding that he is nine years younger than her.

The mother of three, whose last boyfriend Mark Estes was 13 years younger than her, recently shared her dating dealbreakers moving forward: "Someone who doesn't have kids and doesn't want any."

"But here we are. No kids. 30," she said.

Nevertheless, Cavallari said that the two have been "chatting."

"I think he’s going to come to Nashville next weekend," she said.

"And not stay with me," Cavallari, who lives in Music City, clarified. "But like just take me on a date. Take me to dinner."