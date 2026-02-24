Cardi B takes shocking tumble into a trap door onstage during Seattle concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cardi B took another tumble onstage.

In various videos circulating online, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — fell into an open trap door while performing "Press" at a show in Seattle on Saturday night.

During the performance, Cardi took a step back, lost her footing and fell into the trap door. However, despite the tumble, she recovered with a smile and was able to pick herself up after the song concluded and the onstage lights dimmed.

"Y’all I’m just little clumsy cuz I be moving too fast and too hype," she wrote on X, one day after the show. "F--K IT WE BALL.. but no seriously yesterday wasn’t even my fault."

Fans praised the rapper for shaking it off.

"Love how you just can laugh at yourself and keep it moving!" one fan wrote on X. "They want you to be embarrassed...for what?"

"Move fast, stay hype — just don’t let that crown fall, queen. Yesterday might not have been your fault, but today you still winning."

The tumble comes a little over a week after the rapper fell onstage during a Las Vegas show.

While singing her hit "Thotiana" at the T-Mobile Arena in Sin City, Cardi B fell backward off her chair mid-concert.

In videos circulating online, the mom-of-four stood up, pointed at the chair and assured the audience, "That was the government ."

Once the musician caught wind of the fall going viral online, she added on X, "Can someone put a community note on this? This video is clearly Ai."

Earlier this month, Cardi B sent a not-so-subtle message to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) while launching her tour in Southern California.

"If ICE come in here we gone jump they a----s," Cardi told the crowd. "B---h, I've got some bear mace in the back. They ain't taking my fans."

"As long she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," DHS said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

DHS appeared to reference the musician saying in a past video that she once routinely drugged and robbed men while working as a stripper.

"I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f--- me?,’" she yelled in the past video. "‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel.’ And I drugged [men] up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do."

Cardi kicked off her "Little Miss Drama Tour" this month in Palm Desert, Calif. The "Drip" rapper is slated to perform 35 shows on the tour, which is in support of her second studio album, "Am I the Drama?"

On Monday, Cardi B took to social media to shine light on her show's success thus far.

"The fact of the matter is, so far every single show of mine has been sold out," she wrote on X. "Packed from top to bottom! They said I wasn’t gonna commit after I gave birth, they said I wasn’t gonna take it seriously, but I take it very seriously. I perform for two hours and don’t complain.. not only do I treat my shows like concerts, I treat them like parties and have a good time wit my people that why I get REAL reviews from REAL attendees whether that’s my fans, celebrities, or just people that wanna have a good time. Thank you!!

