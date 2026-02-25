'Father Knows Best' star Lauren Chapin dead at 80 after 5-year cancer battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lauren Chapin, best known for her role as Kathy "Kitten" Anderson on the classic television series "Father Knows Best," has died. She was 80.

On Tuesday, Chapin's son, Matthew, announced the news via Facebook.

"After a long hard-fought battle over the past 5 years, the time has come. My mother Lauren Chapin passed away from her battle with cancer tonight," Matthew wrote, tagging a fan page for his mother. "I'm at a complete loss for words right now. Please keep my sister and family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this incredibly tough time."

A tribute was posted on her website, describing Chapin as "the bright-eyed child actress who captured America’s heart."

"From 1954 to 1960, Lauren brought warmth, innocence, humor, and authenticity to millions of homes," the tribute said. "As the youngest member of the Anderson family, her expressive face, honest curiosity, and unforgettable delivery made ‘Kitten’ one of television’s most cherished child characters. She represented the sweetness and sincerity of a generation and helped define the golden age of family television.

"Behind the scenes, Lauren’s life was marked by both triumph and hardship," the post continued. "Like many child stars, she faced personal struggles after early fame. Yet her later years reflected remarkable resilience. She embraced faith, shared her testimony openly, and dedicated herself to helping others overcome addiction and adversity. Through speaking engagements, ministry work, and outreach, she turned her experiences into hope for others."

Chapin leaves behind a legacy of "timeless television memories, courage through life’s challenges, a spirit of redemption and faith, and a childhood character who will forever live in America’s heart," the tribute concluded.

Chapin landed her role on "Father Knows Best" when she was 9 years old. The beloved sitcom ran for six seasons, from 1954 through 1960. The cast reunited for various TV specials in 1977.

Born in Los Angeles on May 23, 1945, Chapin came from a family of entertainers. Her older brothers, Billy Chapin and Michael Chapin, were both child actors as well.

Chapin faced many personal hurdles as a child.

By age 11, she said she had a "manic depressive personality."

"It was very difficult to understand how Kathy Anderson could be loved and protected and Lauren Chapin lived a whole different kind of life," she said during a 1989 appearance on "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee." "I didn’t understand how God could let me suffer."

According to her website, Chapin was named an "Honorable Mayor" of three cities in the states of Oklahoma, Texas and Florida for her numerous charity activities.

In the past six years, Chapin raised well over $2 million for underprivileged and abused children through her public appearances and fundraising efforts.