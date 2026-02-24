Expand / Collapse search
Crime

‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan sentenced to 16 months in prison after string of legal woes

Bryan pleaded guilty to felony DUI following a February 2024 arrest in La Quinta, California, resulting in multiple DUI convictions

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
‘Home Improvement’ star Richard Karn reacts to co-star Zachery Ty Bryan arrests Video

‘Home Improvement’ star Richard Karn reacts to co-star Zachery Ty Bryan arrests

"Home Improvement" star Richard Karn tells Fox News Digital how co-star Zachery Ty Bryan being a child star may have led to DUI and domestic violence arrests.

"Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to 16 months behind bars.

Bryan, 44, was sentenced Monday in California after pleading guilty in connection with his February 2024 DUI arrest in La Quinta.

According to court records obtained by Fox News Digital, Bryan reached an agreement with prosecutors at a Feb. 23 re-arraignment, pleading guilty to felony driving under the influence and acknowledging an added penalty tied to two previous DUI convictions.

Bryan was convicted at the Larson Justice Center of driving under the influence, BAC 0.08 or higher. Two additional charges — including hit-and-run and property damage — were dismissed.

Split photo of Zachery Ty Bryan at a 1995

"Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to 16 months in jail after pleading guilty to felony DUI charges in California. (Getty Images)

The former child star was denied probation. According to court records, Bryan has 53 days of time served.

Fox News Digital reached out to his attorney for comment.

The recent California sentencing marks the latest development in a string of legal troubles over the past five years.

The sentence stems from a February 2024 traffic stop in La Quinta. At the time, he was charged with felony DUI and a misdemeanor count of alleged contempt of court.

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital at the time.

"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors."

Brito-Gonzalez added, "The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Zachery Bryan, was booked into a Riverside County jail."

Zachery Ty Bryan mugshot after domestic violence arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan was previously arrested on Jan. 2, 2025. (Courtesy: Horry County Sheriff)

Bryan was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center at the time and later released on $50,000 bail.

The February arrest was not an isolated incident.

In October 2024, Bryan was arrested again — this time in Custer County, Oklahoma.

Zachery Ty Bryan in 1992

The former child star reached a plea agreement with prosecutors after a February 2024 traffic stop in La Quinta led to charges. (Getty Images)

Bryan "was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for a second felony offense and then driving without a valid driver's license," Oklahoma police confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was booked at 8:34 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

In July 2023, Bryan was arrested after authorities responded to a reported physical domestic dispute between the actor and an unnamed woman. He was charged with two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

He later pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence. As part of a negotiated resolution that dismissed the second assault charge, Bryan was required to serve seven days in jail instead of 19–20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections, Lane County Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Parosa confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

Tim Allen and Home Improvement cast

Bryan worked alongside Tim Allen for 8 years on "Home Improvement." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content)

Bryan was also arrested in 2020 following an altercation with girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright, in which he allegedly attempted to strangle her at their apartment in Eugene, Oregon. He later entered a guilty plea.

Bryan rose to fame as Brad Taylor, the eldest son of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor — portrayed by Tim Allen — on the hit ABC sitcom "Home Improvement," which ran from 1991 to 1999.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

