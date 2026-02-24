‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan sentenced to 16 months in prison after string of legal woes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan has been sentenced to 16 months behind bars.

Bryan, 44, was sentenced Monday in California after pleading guilty in connection with his February 2024 DUI arrest in La Quinta.

According to court records obtained by Fox News Digital, Bryan reached an agreement with prosecutors at a Feb. 23 re-arraignment, pleading guilty to felony driving under the influence and acknowledging an added penalty tied to two previous DUI convictions.

Bryan was convicted at the Larson Justice Center of driving under the influence, BAC 0.08 or higher. Two additional charges — including hit-and-run and property damage — were dismissed.

The former child star was denied probation. According to court records, Bryan has 53 days of time served.

Fox News Digital reached out to his attorney for comment.

The recent California sentencing marks the latest development in a string of legal troubles over the past five years.

The sentence stems from a February 2024 traffic stop in La Quinta. At the time, he was charged with felony DUI and a misdemeanor count of alleged contempt of court.

TIM ALLEN COMPLETES 13-MONTH BIBLE JOURNEY: ‘I WILL BEGIN IT AGAIN’

"Deputies assigned to the La Quinta Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic stop in the area of Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta on a vehicle suspected of being involved in a recent traffic collision," Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez told Fox News Digital at the time.

"When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver’s arrest for driving under the influence with priors."

Brito-Gonzalez added, "The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Zachery Bryan, was booked into a Riverside County jail."

Bryan was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center at the time and later released on $50,000 bail.

The February arrest was not an isolated incident.

In October 2024, Bryan was arrested again — this time in Custer County, Oklahoma.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bryan "was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence for a second felony offense and then driving without a valid driver's license," Oklahoma police confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was booked at 8:34 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In July 2023, Bryan was arrested after authorities responded to a reported physical domestic dispute between the actor and an unnamed woman. He was charged with two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

He later pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence. As part of a negotiated resolution that dismissed the second assault charge, Bryan was required to serve seven days in jail instead of 19–20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections, Lane County Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Parosa confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryan was also arrested in 2020 following an altercation with girlfriend Johnnie Faye Cartwright, in which he allegedly attempted to strangle her at their apartment in Eugene, Oregon. He later entered a guilty plea.

Bryan rose to fame as Brad Taylor, the eldest son of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor — portrayed by Tim Allen — on the hit ABC sitcom "Home Improvement," which ran from 1991 to 1999.