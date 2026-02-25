'Real Housewives' star Mary Cosby's son dead at 23

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mary Cosby's son, Robert Cosby, Jr., died Monday in Utah, Fox News Digital confirmed. He was 23.

Officers responded to a "possible overdose" call at around 6:14 p.m., the Salt Lake City police department said. "Once on scene officers found 23-year-old Robert Cosby Jr. had died."

Authorities added that the medical examiner is investigating the cause of death as the case remains open.

The reality star broke her silence on social media shortly Wednesday in a post shared on Instagram.

"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord," she wrote. "Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God's promise and knowing he is finally at peace."

She added, "We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow."

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mary’s beloved son, Robert Jr," the Bravo network shared in a statement with Fox News Digital. "Mary is a cherished member of our family, and our thoughts, love, and deepest condolences are with her and her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The only son of the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star and her husband, Robert Cosby, publicly battled addiction issues on the show.

During the season 6 reunion episode, Cosby disclosed that her son was serving time in jail following an arrest for allegedly violating a restraining order against his estranged wife, Alexiana Smokoff.

Robert was released from the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Feb. 3, with his lawyer telling People magazine that he "expresses deep regret regarding his prior actions and acknowledges that his past behavior demonstrates poor judgment."

The outlet reported that Robert was ordered to 36 months of probation and 75 hours of community service as part of his release.

"To ensure his continued success, Robert is committed to taking responsibility, engaging in therapy and securing employment," his lawyer said. "Unfortunately, we sometimes learn more from our mistakes than our successes. Robert is on the right path and moving forward in a positive direction."

Late last year, Smokoff filed for divorce after three years of marriage. Their secret nuptials were also a storyline during season 4 of "RHOSLC."