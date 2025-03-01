Gene Hackman, wife's cause of death: Forensic expert shares opinion on 'unusual' circumstances

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's deaths as well as that of their dog could be the result of a tragic accident, according to forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden.

A criminal investigation into the deaths of Hackman and Arakawa was launched Wednesday after New Mexico authorities found the 95-year-old actor, the 65-year-old classical pianist and one of their dogs dead in their Santa Fe home under circumstances deemed "suspicious."

Santa Fe Sheriff Department officials have said that there were no obvious signs of foul play and no external trauma was seen on either Hackman or Arakawa. After preliminary autopsies were completed, Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that the couple tested negative for carbon monoxide and Oscar-winning actor likely died about nine days before the bodies were discovered.

GENE HACKMAN, WIFE FOUND DEAD AT SANTA FE ESTATE: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE PROPERTY

During an appearance on "Fox Report," Baden explained that Hackman's pacemaker, which the sheriff said last recorded an event on Feb. 17, could offer a key clue.

"That event would have been a cardiac arrest caused by an abnormal pulse rate," he said. "The pacemaker keeps track of the pulse, and when it gets down too low, it discharges. And that's all in the record."

"So the autopsy showed he didn't have any injury," Baden continued. "There was no carbon monoxide. And he had — the most common cause of death in this country — severe heart disease, coronary artery disease and high blood pressure perhaps, from what's been released. So that would cause him, having cardiac arrest in the mudroom, to collapse right there."

In a search warrant affadvit released by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office and obtained by Fox News Digital, investigators stated that they found Hackman's body on the floor in a mud-room with a walking cane and sunglasses nearby. According to the documents, the detectives suspected that the actor may have "suddenly fallen."

Baden shared his theory that Arakawa's death may have occurred after Hackman's pacemaker stopped while she was trying to help her husband.

"The circumstances and who he was — he was beloved by so many — are what make it so unusual." — Dr. Michael Baden

The affidavit stated that Arawkawa was found on the ground in a bathroom with a space heater near her head. An orange prescription bottle was found near Hackman's wife, according to a search warrant affidavit. It appeared to be open with pills scattered on a countertop. Authorities listed thyroid medication, blood pressure medication and Tylenol among the items they took from the house.

GENE HACKMAN'S DEATH MOURNED BY HOLLYWOOD: ANTONIO BANDERAS, GARY SINISE, FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA REMEMBER STAR

"His wife was found in the bathroom," Baden said. "They haven't released the information about her findings, except that she did not have carbon monoxide in her, and that what appears to be from the scene and from what's been said is that she found her husband in the mudroom."

Baden explained that in an agitated state, Arakawa could have rushed to the bathroom to get Hackman's blood pressure medication before falling to the floor while scattering the pills and taking the space heater down with her.

"She may have struck her head on the way down and had some internal injury to the brain that doesn't show up on the outside or bleeding in the inside of the brain," Baden said. "Or that she may also, at 65, had severe heart disease and excitement can cause a trigger to the cardiac rhythm causing death under those circumstances. I think the first, that striking her head would be more common."

According to the affidavit, the deceased dog, a German Shepherd, was found "10-15 feet" away from Arakawa in a closet of the bathroom. Two other living dogs were discovered on the property. Detectives observed that "one of the healthy dogs was initially observed near the deceased female (inside the bathroom) and the other healthy dog was observed outside the residence."

"What was perplexing to me initially with the release was the death of a dog also, which I thought was free in the house," Baden said. "And that's why I think that the carbon monoxide[theory] was a very good thought with them breathing in the same air. But it turns out from what they say, that the dog was constrained in his cage or kennel and would have died from just dehydration and lack of water during the nine-day period that he couldn't get out of the kennel."

Baden noted that his theory could explain why an emergency call wasn't immediately made after Hackman experienced the cardiac event on Feb. 17. A maintenance worker who discovered Hackman and Arakawa's bodies called 911 on Feb. 26.

GENE HACKMAN AND WIFE'S DEATHS CALLED 'SUSPICIOUS,' BODIES SHOWED SIGNS OF ‘MUMMIFICATION’

"The circumstances and who he was — he was beloved by so many — are what make it so unusual," Baden said. "Because heart disease and collapsing and dying with a pacemaker is common in the United States."

"But the circumstances of the two of them isolated by themselves," he continued. "And that may have been the reason that 911 wasn't called, for example, while his wife was trying to get him some medication and fell."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hackman and Arakawa were last publicly photographed together March 28, 2024. Hackman was spotted holding onto his wife's arm. He held onto a walking cane in his other hand. Arakawa looked out in the distance and held up her arm to support her husband.

The couple were pictured outside Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe. Hackman has lived in the area since the 1980s.

While Hackman and his wife mainly lived a private life, the last event they attended together appeared to be the 2003 Golden Globes, when he was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

During a Friday appearance on "Today," Sheriff Mendoza said that the medication that was found on the property was "very important evidence at the scene."

"That information was collected … passed to the medical investigator to help them make a determination. …Yes, we're looking at that specifically and other medications possibly in the residence. ... That is something of concern," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When asked whether Hackman and his wife died simultaneously or whether one died before the other, the sheriff replied, "I think that’s very difficult to determine. I think it’s going to be pretty close."

Mendoza previously stated that toxicology tests were ordered for Hackman and his wife because the manner and cause of death have not been determined.

While appearing on "Today," the sheriff said the toxicology report may take up to three months for results or "possibly longer," depending on how "busy the laboratory is." Mendoza added his team hopes the results come "sooner rather than later."

Mendoza said he is "pretty confident there is no foul play, just based on the lack of evidence of foul play."

"But we, of course, we're not ruling that out. … The autopsy results, the official results, will steer us in the right direction. That could change, obviously, and we're not ruling that out. This is an open investigation. It's a couple [of] days old. We're putting together the timeline. We're trying to figure out all the evidence. … The autopsy is key, and that's going to take some time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.