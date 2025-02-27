Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead in Santa Fe home

Hackman was well known for his Oscar winning performance in 'Unforgiven'

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman was found dead alongside his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and their dog in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday afternoon.

Hackman was 95 at the time of his death and his wife 63.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office confirmed the death to Fox News Digital early Thursday morning. 

MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG, 'BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER' STAR, DEAD AT 39

Gene Hackman and his wife at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa during the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

"On February 26, 2025 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95 and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased," the statement said.

The office confirmed that foul play is not suspected as a factor in the deaths at this time, but the cause of death has not been determined. 

MOURNING LIAM PAYNE: CELEBRITY DEATHS CAN CAUSE VERY REAL GRIEF, EXPERTS SAY

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife.

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife pictured in 1989.  (urschke/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza originally told the Santa Fe New Mexican that at the time of the initial report they were conducting a preliminary death investigation.

"All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant," the sheriff said Wednesday evening, before his agency had positively identified the pair.

Gene Hackman and his wife pictured in Los Angeles, California, 1986.

Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pose for a portrait in 1986 in Los Angeles, California. (Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hackman was best known for his Oscar-winning performances in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven."

This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. 

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and officials have not provided a cause or time of death. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending