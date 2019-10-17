Convicted pedophile Gary Glitter won’t collect ‘Joker’ royalties, label says

Convicted pedophile Gary Glitter won’t be profiting from his 1972 stadium anthem “Rock and Roll Part II” being used in “Joker,” The New York Times reported on Thursday.

A representative for Snapper Music, which owns the master rights to the 75-year-old’s music, told the outlet Glitter “is not entitled to, nor have we paid, any royalties to him.”

A rep for Universal Music Publishing Group told the Los Angeles Times in a statement: “Gary Glitter’s publishing interest in the copyright of his songs is own by U.M.P.G. and other parties, therefore U.M.P.G. does not pay him any royalties or other considerations.”

“Joker,” which was directed by Todd Phillips, uses the track during one of the film’s biggest scenes, in which Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the comic book villain/anti-hero, dances down a large set of stairs.

Initially, several media outlets indicated that the disgraced glam rocker could be in line for royalties, while others speculated he would simply receive a one-time fee. At the time, Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The disgraced glam rocker, who was born Paul Gadd, was found guilty by a British jury in 2015 of a string of sex abuse offenses against three young girls in the 1970s. Glitter was found guilty of one count of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

"Paul Gadd has shown himself to be a habitual sexual predator who took advantage of the star status afforded to him by targeting young girls who trusted him and were in awe of his fame," Detective Chief Inspector Michael Orchard said at the time. "His lack of remorse and defense that the victims were lying makes his crimes all the more indefensible."

Glitter was also convicted of a series of sex crimes prior to the 2015 verdict, including child pornography and "obscene acts with children."

"Joker" surpassed industry and studio expectations as well as its $55 million production budget during a highly successful opening weekend. Internationally, "Joker" added $123.7 million from 79 markets, bringing its global total to $543.9 million after just 12 days in theaters.

Warner Bros. said Sunday that "Joker" added an estimated $55 million from North American theaters this weekend, bringing its domestic total to $192.7 million. It was also highly praised at the Venice Film Festival.

The origin story about the classic Batman villain has also created major buzz in Hollywood that the film will finally get Phoenix, 44, an Oscar.

