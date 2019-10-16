Los Angeles police respond to fight during ‘Joker’ screening

Authorities in Los Angeles on Tuesday responded to a fight that broke out inside a movie theater during a screening of Todd Phillip’s “Joker,” a report said.

The fight broke out at AMC Burbank at about 8:54 p.m. local time, the Hollywood Reporter reported. The magazine reported that the fight included four individuals. One man appeared to suffer a head injury and there was an unconfirmed report that a glass bottle was used during the melee.

The movie itself has been criticized as excessively violent.

Five family members of people killed or injured in the Aurora shooting recently sent a letter to Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff. In it, they voiced concerns about sympathetic portrayals of villains and asked the studio to help end gun violence.

Police are investigating the fight as an assault with a deadly weapon, THR reported.