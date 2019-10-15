Jason Momoa congratulates Zoë Kravitz for landing role in 'The Batman' as Catwoman

Zoë Kravitz nabbed the coveted role of Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, and stepdad Jason Momoa could not be more proud.

The “Aquaman” star and husband to Lisa Bonet took to Instagram to congratulate his step-daughter on landing the role of a lifetime. Posting a candid picture of the two, Momoa said, “I’m so proud of u zozo bear.”

“On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN😍😍😍 Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear,” Momoa continued.

Zoë Kravitz, daughter of famous rock musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, is set to take on the big screen in “The Batman” alongside Robert Pattinson — the “Twilight” star pegged to play the titular character. Kravitz has previously appeared in films such as “X-Men: First Class,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and actually portrayed Catwoman in “The Lego Batman Movie” in 2017.

The Catwoman role, previously played on the big screen by the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway, is an antihero within the DC comics world, as well as an occasional love interest for Batman's alter ego, Bruce Wayne.

Filming is slated to begin later this year or in early 2020. "The Batman" will be in theaters in June 2021, Variety reports.