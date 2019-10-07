‘Joker’ features music by Gary Glitter, a convicted pedophile: 'Money should go to the victims'

Warner Bros.' "Joker" is taking heat from some critics for using the music of convicted sex offender Gary Glitter.

Disgraced glam rock singer Glitter’s "Rock & Roll (Part 2)” is used during a pivotal scene of “Joker.” Some media outlets have indicated that the convicted pedophile could be in line for royalties, while others have speculated he would simply receive a one-time fee.

BRITISH SINGER GARY GLITTER FOUND GUILTY OF SEX CRIMES

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 75-year-old Glitter, who was born Paul Gadd, was found guilty by a British jury in 2015 of a string of sex abuse offenses against three young girls in the 1970s. His most famous song is played during a key moment during Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of “Joker.”

The "Rock & Roll (Part 2)” singer was found guilty of one count of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under the age of 13.

"Paul Gadd has shown himself to be a habitual sexual predator who took advantage of the star status afforded to him by targeting young girls who trusted him and were in awe of his fame," Detective Chief Inspector Michael Orchard said at the time. "His lack of remorse and defense that the victims were lying makes his crimes all the more indefensible."

Glitter was also convicted of a series of sex crimes prior to the 2015 verdict, including child pornography and "obscene acts with children."

Meanwhile, "Joker" surpassed industry and studio expectations as well as its $55 million production budget during a highly successful opening weekend.

Studios on Sunday estimated that the dark spin on the classic Batman villain earned an estimated $93.5 million from ticket sales in its first weekend in North American theaters. The previous October record-holder was the Spider-Man spinoff "Venom," which opened to $80 million last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.