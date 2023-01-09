‘Full House’ star Bob Saget remembered by Candace Cameron Bure and more one year since death

The "Full House" family is honoring the late Bob Saget. The actor died on Jan. 9, 2022.

Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier and Jodie Sweetin took to Instagram on Monday to share their favorite memories with Saget and what they miss the most about their special friendship.

"I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone," Bure wrote alongside a throwback clip of the two. "Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh. They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard."

Bure also shared pictures of the two of them on the Emmy Awards red carpet as well as the two of them hugging for a picture while sitting poolside.

"I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob," Bure continued. "now go hug a friend like Bob would."

Sweetin also shared a lengthy post on her Instagram, telling Saget "so many people are missing you today" and that there are "so many memories, from so many people, over so many years." She went on to call those memories a "gift," which act as "those bits of anchor that hold us down when sometimes we miss someone so much that it feels we’ll float away."

"I just wanted you to know, I’ve thought of you every day for the past year. It’s just not the same without you with us, and I don’t think it ever will feel like that again," Sweetin wrote. "I wish you had been here over the last year, oh… there’s so many moments you were supposed to be here for. So many times I thought of calling you and thinking, "What would Bob do in this moment?" Mostly the answer to that is "make a joke about it"… so I do that. A lot. It’s those moments when I hear you just over my shoulder, laughing the hardest."

Sweetin explained there were many moments throughout the past year when she wished she could hear the actor say he was proud of her, admitting she hears it even though he isn't actually there to tell her.

She shared one instance in particular, before her show at The Comedy Store, saying, "I stood there, in front of your picture, and thanked you. In my mind, We silently chatted. I was nervous, your picture reminded me I didn’t have to be… that you were there."

"I know each person that loves you has so many of those moments they wish you were here for," Sweetin continued. "I’m thinking of ALL of my #FHFamily today… so grateful for a lifetime of memories. Beautiful ones, heartbreaking ones, just regular old "eating lunch with the people you love" sorta ones. Each of them perfect."

She continued, "And now that I look at this picture of us… I think this was a picture at some Netflix event, you and I trying to take a photo together. You hated the lighting. You didn’t like the angle. I’m pretty sure we moved locations three times to take it. It was a several minute process to get one we approved of. Haha… oh man. I’m sure at the time, i was rolling my eyes thinking, "why did this take so long?!" What I wouldn’t give to spend 15 minutes getting JUST the right picture with you now."

Sweetin ended the post by saying "you will always remind me to love bigger, laugh harder, and hug like Bob Saget."

Saget's best friend on-screen and in real life, Coulier wrote about the evolution of his friendship with Saget and the immediate connection they had when they first met.

"Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me. I met him when I was just an unknown, 18 year-old standup at a small club in Detroit. We became instant brothers," he wrote. "Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits that we did together."

"At some point today, Ill think about how much I miss him and I’ll shed some tears. Then I’ll hear Bob’s voice, and it’ll make me laugh," he continued. "Enjoy the gifts of life while they’re still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them…and hug them like Bob Saget. #huglikebobsaget."

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, also paid tribute to her late husband, posting a slideshow that featured pictures of the two of them with Ben Folds' "The Luckiest" playing in the background. She referred to the song as "one of Bob's favorite songs." In the caption, she questioned how it was possible she hasn't "talked to or seen (her) loving husband in a whole year," saying "the surreal-ness never subsides."

"I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life. But there is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable," Rizzo said. "I AM THE LUCKIEST. I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife. I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance, and love. I am the luckiest that I get to have his girls by my side. I am the luckiest that I got to watch him first hand help people, make them happy, and make the world a better place."

"Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did," Rizzo continued. "And to that I have to say, Well Done. You really won life, honey. And that is why I will be forever grateful for him and all the endless love he gave me, until my last day."

Saget was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a hotel room in Florida on Jan. 9, 2022. It was later announced he passed away due to head trauma.

Per a statement from Saget's family and the Orange Country Medical Examiner's office at the time, Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." The statement noted that "no drugs or alcohol were involved."