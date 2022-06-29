'Full House’ star Dave Coulier on meeting the late Bob Saget for the first time: ‘We became instant friends’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Full House" star Dave Coulier is remembering his good pal and co-star, the late Bob Saget.

Saget died Jan. 9. The " Full House " alum's cause of death was head trauma, according to a statement from Saget's family and the Orange Country Medical Examiner's office.

"We made each other laugh," Coulier told Fox News Digital. "And, you know, it was me, Bob and [the late] Garry Shandling, and Saget always had a three-way calling, so the three of us would be on the road, and Bob always would patch me and Garry in, and we were like three fifth graders.

"The references in the jokes and the humor was so sophomoric that I am embarrassed to actually say what the content was," Coulier added. "But the three of us used to make each other laugh really hard, and it was just because we would try and outgrow each other or say something that was so politically incorrect.

"Two times a thousand. But that is really how we made each other laugh was because it was so inappropriate. But it was three guys who appreciated the inappropriateness of it."

Coulier remembers meeting Saget at the age of 18 as a young comic and shared that he ended up "sleeping on his couch" while the two were filming "Full House" and "became instant friends."

"Yeah. I met Bob when I was 18 years old, and he was on a comedy store tour here in Detroit," Coulier shared. "And I was an 18-year-old comic and a wannabe, and he walked in and just blew this. It was a Monday night, new talent night, and he blew the rafters off this place.

"And I just thought, ‘Wow, how can this guy be so young and so good and so polished?’ And we became instant friends. And then I ended up sleeping on his couch in LA. And then, life imitates art. I end up sleeping on his couch on ‘Full House,’ which is just crazy."

BOB SAGET REVEALED MORTALITY 'FORTUNATELY CHANGED' HIM IN INTERVIEW MONTHS BEFORE HIS DEATH

As faithful "Full House" fans know, Coulier's career spans over three decades, which includes eight seasons playing Joey Gladstone on the hit sitcom series.

"When you start a show, you are just kind of doing the best show possible, and you are trying to please people," Coulier explained. "You are trying to make them laugh and tell a story. Where we got panned by critics our first season, The Washington Post's Tom Shales hated us. He said it was a ‘Three Men and a Baby’ rip-off. And then those people later on took it back."

Coulier is currently starring in a family-friendly comedy "Live+Local," which is streaming on Pure Flix. Coulier plays Tommy Murphy, a veteran talk show host trying to get through the ups and downs of the radio world.

"I actually started in radio here in Michigan," Coulier shared. "I worked at a radio station called WABC, and it was progressive rock. And so, I was an intern there. And so, I got to pull from a lot of that radio experience."

Coulier also opened up about getting sober.

"Well, for me, I needed to get sobriety in my life, and it was the best choice for me," he noted. "Alcohol abuse is really hard for anybody. But I grew up in an era where I grew up as a kid in the sixties and alcohol was fun. It was fun for everybody.

"The parents were having fun with alcohol, and they would pour us a little bit of beer in our little Solo cup. And, you know, we would sit there and go, 'Wow, we're drinking beer just like our parents, you know?' That was a much different time in our world back then."

Coulier said he is "forever grateful" he was sober before the deaths of Saget, Norm Macdonald, Louie Anderson, and Gilbert Gottfried because "I don't know how I would have come out this other side being drunk."

Outside of his career and comedy, Coulier has a passion for aviation.

"You know, my dad flew. And so, I started flying with my dad when I was just five years old," Coulier explained. "And then I got my license when I was 17 and then kept pursuing and got my instrument rating. And I love aviation. My son is now a FedEx pilot. So, it is just kind of something we all enjoy."

As for what he'll remember most about being a part of "Full House?"

"We laughed our tails off. We had such a good time that we still talk about the stories when we get together," he said. "We are very close. We are a very — it is almost insane that a TV show becomes a real family. But we did.

"We have been there for everything from, you know, the start of our show to the cancellation of our show from being no-names to being huge names from births, divorces, deaths, marriages — you name it. We have been through it like a real family."