Bob Saget revealed mortality 'fortunately changed' him in interview months before his death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Saget spent time reflecting on mortality months before his death.

Saget sat down for an interview with "Til This Day with Radio Rahim" in May 2021. The interview is now being released by Luminary in three parts.

In the interview, Saget talks about his growth, according to a preview obtained by People magazine.

"I'm proud of myself because I'm onto a new thing," Saget told host Radio Rahim. "At 65, I'm different than I was. We're all rethinking what we said 20 years ago, 10 years ago, four years ago. I'm not even rethinking it, I just don't have the same way of doing humor or conversation."

WITNESSES RECALL INTERACTING WITH BOB SAGET IN HOURS BEFORE DEATH: POLICE INTERVIEWS

"I guess therapy, having three kids, watching people pass away in the past few years, mortality, all that stuff has fortunately changed me," he added. "My kids tell me, 'Dad, you're different. It's so nice to watch you grow.'"

Saget lost multiple family members throughout his lifetime, including his uncles, aunts, cousins and sisters.

"[The deaths] started when I was, like, 7 and then every two years somebody died," he explained. "[I had] a cousin die – she died at 23 of cancer after giving birth to her child – and then a lot of cousins went through a lot of hardship, so I was like 9, 10, 11, 12, 14. It was a lot. And then I lost both my sisters."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There's so much pain, and my parents couldn't deal with it," he continued. "And every time they finally started to try to regroup, something else terrible happened. And then one of my sisters [Gay] got this disease Scleroderma in 1994."

Saget died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saget's death on social media, saying it found no signs of foul play or drug use.

His autopsy report was subsequently released to the media and revealed the comedian had suffered multiple fractures prior to his death. The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Saget had likely hit the "posterior aspect of his head" in an unwitnessed fall.

Saget was laid to rest during a private funeral on Jan. 14. The comedian was buried in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends.

His wife, Kelly Rizzo, shared a tribute to Saget following the funeral on her Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," Rizzo began in the caption.

Saget and Rizzo married in 2018. The comedian proposed to Rizzo while the two were watching an episode of "Stranger Things," according to People magazine.