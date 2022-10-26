Jodie Sweetin reminisces on 35th anniversary of 'Full House' without Bob Saget and her magical wedding moment

"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin recently served as guest cohost of "Entertainment Tonight," where she talked about her Malibu wedding with Mescal Wasilewski that took place in July.

"My favorite memory of that day is the moment that I started to walk down the aisle and I locked eyes with my now-husband at the other end of the aisle, and I saw nothing. Like, not even until after the ceremony was over," Sweetin said during the show.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, look at the flowers and the thing and the people...' Like, I saw him and that was it. I will forever remember that moment," the actress continued.

Sweetin had a star-studded guest list for her special day, which included her "Full House" co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, John Stamos and Andrea Barber.

"I was really, really lucky and blessed with a lot of amazing people who stepped in and helped and made that day absolutely wonderful," she explained.

She also talked about her relationship with her husband and how they make it work.

"He is the perfect match because he wants none of that attention. He's like, 'Babe, go to that party, please. Don't make me take pictures and do a red carpet.' I'm like, 'Great, 'cause I wanna get it over with and be done with it!'" she said. "Like, we just complement each other really well and we have fun together. We just have a really good time."

In addition to walking down the aisle, Sweetin also celebrated another huge milestone in September, the 35th anniversary of "Full House." This was the first anniversary without Saget, who passed in January.

"Thirty-five is a big one. And whenever I think about 35 years I'm like, I've been alive longer than 35 years, which is terrifying. But it was a little bittersweet. We always like to celebrate these big milestones and every year we think that's one more year that we've all been this extended family," Sweetin explained. "And so we definitely, definitely missed Bob, but we know he was with us. He's always right in the middle. He would never not be the center of attention, I love it."

Other than celebrating being a newlywed and 35 years since playing Stephanie Tanner in the original "Full House" series, Sweetin has some new roles on the horizon, which include holiday movies like "A Cozy Christmas Inn" and "Merry Swissmas."