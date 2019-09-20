'Friends' fans in a frenzy over Cole Sprouse Central Perk couch pic

Ben is all grown up!

In honor of "Friends" 25th anniversary, it's youngest star, Cole Sprouse, shared the ultimate throwback photo of himself on the iconic Central Perk couch.

Sprouse portrayed Ben Geller, the son of Ross (David Schwimmer) and his ex-wife, Carol Willick (Jane Sibbett) on the long-running sitcom which is celebrating 25 years on Sunday.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Sprouse, now 27, sits on the famous couch alongside Joey Tribbiani's (Matt LeBlanc) stuffed penguin, named Hugsy.

"The One Where Ben Grew Up," the photo was captioned.

Fans of the show immediately began to flip out, commenting on how many years have passed since the iconic show aired.

"look at little Ben," one user wrote while another simply stated, "my heart."

"i am not crying. you are crying," another added.

One commenter said: "This is so cool! And makes me feel so old!!"

The new photo of Ben may be all "Friends" fans can expect as the show's creators recently confirmed there won't be a reunion or reboot series happening anytime soon.

“We will not be doing a reunion show, we will not be doing a reboot," co-creator and executive producer Marta Kauffman said last week during the Tribeca TV Festival, according to Deadline.

"The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” she added.

She reasoned that a continuation of the series is "not going to beat what we did.”

Co-creator and executive producer David Crane agreed.

“We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it," he added.

During the panel, the exec also revealed a few behind-the-scenes details about the show, like how they never thought of Monica and Chandler getting together until the audience reacted to them onscreen together.

“We never intended Monica and Chandler,” Kauffman explained. “But the audience reaction was so strong, and their chemistry was so good that we ultimately had to listen to the show. We knew there’s a real relationship here.”

"Friends" ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC. It starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.