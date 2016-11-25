Real ‘Friends’ Central Perk coffee shop to open in NYC

Finally you can hang out on the orange couch just like Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey and Chandler.

Fans of the hit sitcom "Friends" will get a chance to enjoy a coffee in America’s most beloved fictional coffee shop, Central Perk.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the TV show that catapulted Jennifer Aniston into international fame, Warner Bros. Entertainment and Eight O'Clock Coffee have partnered to create a replica pop-up café in New York City’s bustling SoHo neighborhood.

Central Perk will be serving up free cups of coffee, and, according to a press release, guests will be able to enjoy in store performances (who wouldn’t want to see a rousing rendition of “Smelly Cat?”), DVD giveaways and the opportunity to take a “sofa-selfie” on the original orange couch from the show.

While none of the six ‘Friends’ are schedule to make an appearance, James Michael Tyler—better known as the perennially annoyed barista Gunther—will be making “select special appearances.”

Eight O’Clock Coffee has created a limited edition “Central Perk Roast,” a medium bodied blend with citrus and floral notes, which is available for purchase online if you can’t make it to New York City.

The Central Perk pop-up opens Sept. 17 and closes on Oct. 18.