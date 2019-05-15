‘Friends’ alum Lisa Kudrow reveals why she doesn’t watch the beloved show

When it comes to watching the hit ‘90s sitcom “Friends,” one of the show’s alums would rather not.

Lisa Kudrow, who is known for playing the beloved character Phoebe Buffay, recently revealed why she doesn’t watch reruns of the show, which aired its final episode in 2004.

“I don’t watch it if it’s on. I might not like myself [on the show], so I’d rather not risk that,” she told Entertainment Tonight at a special screening of her upcoming movie “Booksmart.”

As for the show’s pilot episode — which aired in September of 1994 and will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary — Kudrow said this moment was her favorite in the long-running series.

“The pilot. Just how thrilling that was. We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games,” she said of herself and the show’s cast, which also included Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

“It was fun,” she added.