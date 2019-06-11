'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston explains why she's changed her mind about potential reunion

Jennifer Aniston recently explained why she's had a change of heart regarding a potential "Friends" reunion.

Aniston, who long played the character Rachel Green on the beloved sitcom, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about why she’s now open to a “Friends” reunion. The actress in the past has been quick to shut down reunion rumors.

"Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

But, Aniston said, “I have no idea, though. There [are] no plans in the immediate future.”

That said, when questioned if fans should “get over” the idea, Aniston suggested an alternative.

“Or stay excited! And possibly something will happen?" she pondered.

The actress’s comments come after those she made on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last week. At the time, Aniston said she and her former co-stars — Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — “would do it.”

“Anything can happen,” she added while on the show.