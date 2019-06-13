Expand / Collapse search
'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston on where Ross and Rachel would be today

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Friends” couple Rachel Green and Ross Geller are still going strong, according to actress Jennifer Aniston, at least.

As fans know, the on-again, off-again couple — played by Aniston and actor David Schwimmer — in the hit ‘90s sitcom end up together by the show’s final episode. (Rachel got off the plane!)

On Wednesday, Aniston, during an appearance on the Today show alongside Adam Sandler, answered questions about where the couple would be today.

'FRIENDS' ALUM JENNIFER ANISTON EXPLAINS WHY SHE'S CHANGED HER MIND ABOUT POTENTIAL REUNION

“If Rachel Green were out and about today, where would she be? Is she with Ross? They’re back together?” the interviewer asks in a clip shared by NBC News' public relations Twitter account.

“Yes, absolutely,” Aniston says in response.

“Emma’s grown up. She’s in college? Not yet…,” she added, referring to the fictional couple’s child.

“High school. She’s vaping in high school and you’re just lookin’ the other way. Way to go,” Sandler adds jokingly.

Emma today would be 17, according to  Entertainment Weekly, which noted she would begin her senior year of high school in the fall.

'FRIENDS' ALUM COURTENEY COX'S DAUGHTER RECREATES MOM'S RED CARPET LOOK MORE THAN TWO DECADES LATER

Separately, Aniston also recently explained why she's had a change of heart regarding a potential "Friends" reunion — a stark contrast from years prior when the actress has been quick to shut down reunion rumors.

"Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

But, Aniston said, “I have no idea, though. There [are] no plans in the immediate future.”

