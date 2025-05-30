Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Trump pardons Todd, Julie Chrisley, Hugh Jackman's ex-wife speaks out

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Trump announces pardon for Todd and Julie Chrisley after reality TV stars' fraud, tax evasion convictions

- Hugh Jackman's ex speaks out on 'traumatic journey of betrayal' as she files for divorce

- Julie Chrisley makes first public outing after Trump pardon

STAR WITNESS FEARS - Celebrities reportedly lawyering up to avoid testifying in Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

TRUMP'S JUSTICE SERVED - Todd Chrisley released from prison following Trump's pardon.

BACK TOGETHER - Todd Chrisley jokes about prison as he reunites with daughter Savannah.

FRESH MINDSET - Lindsay Lohan shares struggles with LA after moving to Dubai to escape Hollywood stress.

LOVE THROUGH DARKNESS - Bruce Willis' wife felt 'lost and isolated' caring for him after devastating dementia diagnosis.

ROYAL FLUSH - Prince William plans to banish uncle Andrew from royal life when he becomes king: expert.

SECOND CHANCES - Trump pardons Todd, Julie Chrisley: What to know about reality TV stars.

