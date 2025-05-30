Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Newsletter

Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Trump pardons Todd, Julie Chrisley, Hugh Jackman's ex-wife speaks out

Julie Chrisley had a new look in the first photo taken after her prison release, celebrities are reportedly worried about having to testify in Diddy's sex-trafficking trial

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A split image of Julie and Todd Chrisley and Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Julie and Todd Chrisley received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Hugh Jackman's ex, Deborra-Lee Furness, officially files for divorce. (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Urban Zen Foundation)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

- Trump announces pardon for Todd and Julie Chrisley after reality TV stars' fraud, tax evasion convictions

- Hugh Jackman's ex speaks out on 'traumatic journey of betrayal' as she files for divorce

- Julie Chrisley makes first public outing after Trump pardon

Julie Chrisley seen for the first time since being pardoned by President Donald Trump

Julie Chrisley leaves a butcher shop in Nashvillle, TN, Thursday, May 29, 2025. The star of "Chrisley Knows Best" was released from federal prison yesterday after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

STAR WITNESS FEARS - Celebrities reportedly lawyering up to avoid testifying in Diddy's sex trafficking trial.

TRUMP'S JUSTICE SERVED - Todd Chrisley released from prison following Trump's pardon.

BACK TOGETHER - Todd Chrisley jokes about prison as he reunites with daughter Savannah.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan details why she left Los Angeles years ago. (Getty Images)

FRESH MINDSET - Lindsay Lohan shares struggles with LA after moving to Dubai to escape Hollywood stress.

LOVE THROUGH DARKNESS - Bruce Willis' wife felt 'lost and isolated' caring for him after devastating dementia diagnosis.

ROYAL FLUSH - Prince William plans to banish uncle Andrew from royal life when he becomes king: expert.

Prince William wearing a light blue blazer and a matching button down shirt looking pensive.

Prince William has plans to banish Prince Andrew when he becomes king, experts claim. (Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace via Getty Images)

SECOND CHANCES - Trump pardons Todd, Julie Chrisley: What to know about reality TV stars.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X, formerly Twitter

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Trending