Entertainment

Julie Chrisley makes first public outing after Trump pardon

Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from federal prison following their conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published | Updated
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah gets emotional awaiting parents' prison release after Trump pardon Video

Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah gets emotional awaiting parents' prison release after Trump pardon

Savannah Chrisley arrived in Pensacola, Florida, before her dad, Todd Chrisley, was released from federal prison following a Trump pardon.

Julie Chrisley is ready to take on the real world. 

On Thursday, the "Chrisley Knows Best" star, 52, was seen leaving a butcher shop in Nashville, Tennessee, just one day after being released from federal prison. 

The reality TV star, who was serving two and a half years in federal prison on bank fraud and tax evasion charges, was rocking her natural hair color while smiling outside the shop. 

TODD CHRISLEY JOKES ABOUT PRISON AS HE REUNITES WITH DAUGHTER SAVANNAH

Julie Chrisley seen for the first time since being pardoned by President Donald Trump

Julie Chrisley leaves a butcher shop in Nashvillle, TN, Thursday, May 29, 2025. The star of "Chrisley Knows Best" was released from federal prison yesterday after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

On Wednesday evening, Julie's husband Todd first walked out of a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, after serving two and a half years in prison, according to lawyer Alex Little’s office. The release came shortly after President Donald Trump signed pardons for both Todd and Julie, who were both convicted of the same charges in 2022.

Julie Chrisley seen for the first time since being pardoned by President Donald Trump

General view of The New York Butcher Shoppe in Nashville, TN, Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

Little's office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Julie had been released from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday night, shortly after Todd was released. 

Julie Chrisley is seen for the first time since being pardoned by President Donald Trump

Savannah Chrisley leaves a butcher shop in Nashvillle, TN, Thursday, May 29, 2025. She was with her mother, Jule Chrisley, star of "Chrisley Knows Best" who was released from federal prison yesterday after being pardoned by President Donald Trump. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

Donald Trump, Todd and Julie Chrisley

Donald Trump signed pardons for Todd and Julie Chrisley on May 28.  (Getty Images)

The couple's daughter, Savannah Chrisley, got emotional outside the federal prison in Pensacola awaiting her father's release earlier in the day.

When speaking to reporters, Savannah said, "Honestly, this process has been absolutely insane, and I am so grateful that I'm going to leave here with my dad." 

CHRISLEY CHILDREN CELEBRATE TRUMP'S PLAN TO PARDON REALITY TV PARENTS IN FRAUD, TAX EVASION CASE  

Savannah claimed that prosecutors had had her father's head "on a dart board" before his prison sentence. She read Trump's pardon to the reporters, which stated an immediate release, and she said she hopes "the prison is going to do that shortly."

Savannah said Trump's pardon for her parents "literally came out of nowhere."

Savannah Chrisley is spotted in Pensacola, FL on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Her parents, stars of the TV show, "Chrisley Knows Best," Todd and Julie Chrisley, have been pardoned by President Donald Trump for their bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Savannah Chrisley got emotional outside the federal prison in Florida.  (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

"I was in such shock and awe that the president himself took the time to tell me my family is coming back together," she said. During her interview, Savannah got emotional while explaining her constant fight to get her parents released from prison wasn't just for them.

"I'm literally fighting for every man that has been left behind here," she said, referring to the prisoners in the federal prison in Pensacola.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, the couple's attorney explained how the "incredibly powerful" pardon will wipe the couple's case "entirely," as if it never happened. 

donald trump, chrisleys

Trump signed the pardons on May 28.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/ommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"A pardon like this generally ends the case entirely, and so we'll see the fine print of the pardon explicitly, but generally when you are pardoned, it is wiped away, and so it's wiped clean," Little, a partner at Litson PLLC, said. "It's as if the case hasn't happened, and fortunately Todd and Julie will be able to pick up their lives to the best that they're able and go on forward and focus on the future."

Julie Chrisley in an orangey dress smiles next to husband Todd Chrisley in a navy suit

Julie and Todd were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud. (Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"I think that the pardon process is something that hadn't been used by many presidents for many, many terms. This president clearly looks at it differently, looks at, is part of his role to oversee the criminal justice system. And look, however much you may want to criticize that, it's an incredibly powerful tool the president has, and I think it's really important the president began to use it. This was a very deserving case and I hope that he finds more."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 