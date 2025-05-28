Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis' wife felt 'lost and isolated' caring for him after devastating dementia diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis opens up about caregiving challenges during Women's Alzheimer's Movement Forum

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Bruce Willis’ daughter shares plans for actor’s birthday as he battles dementia Video

Bruce Willis’ daughter shares plans for actor’s birthday as he battles dementia

Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout tells Fox News Digital at the Cure Addiction Now event how her strong family unit will celebrate her father’s upcoming birthday.

Emma Heming Willis' life was forever changed the moment her beloved husband, Bruce Willis, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022. 

While speaking at the Women's Alzheimer's Movement Forum in Las Vegas on Monday, the mom of two opened up about the isolating moment that inspired her upcoming book, "The Unexpected Journey."

"On the day Bruce got his diagnosis, we left the doctor's office with a pamphlet and a hollow goodbye. No plan, no guidance, no hope, just shock," she told the crowd during the forum, per People. 

BRUCE WILLIS' DAUGHTER GIVES GLIMPSE INTO ACTOR’S BIRTHDAY PLANS WITH ‘IRONCLAD’ FAMILY AS HE BATTLES DEMENTIA

Bruce Willis, Emma Heming

Emma Heming Willis opened up about feeling "lost and isolated" after finding out about her husband's devastating dementia diagnosis.  (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"The future we imagined simply vanished, and I was left trying to hold my family together, raise our two young daughters, and care for the man I love while navigating a disease I barely understood."

In March 2022, it was announced that Willis would be "stepping away" from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis. It was later announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

"I felt lost, isolated and scared," Heming Willis, who was being honored for her advocacy for caregiving, said. "What I needed in that moment at that appointment wasn't just medical information. I needed someone to look me in the eye and say, ‘This feels impossible right now, but you will find your footing. You will survive this and you will grow because of it.'"

BRUCE WILLIS, WIFE SHARED ‘MONUMENTAL HIGHS,' 'DEVASTATING LOWS’ IN 16-YEAR MARRIAGE AS ACTOR BATTLES DEMENTIA

The author will release her book this September.

"The book is the roadmap I wish someone had handed me on the day in 2022," she said. "I wrote it for other caregivers who are desperate for answers, aching for support, and wanting to be seen and wondering how they're going to make it through."

A photo of Emma Heming and Bruce Willis

Emma Heming and Bruce Willis have been married for 16 years.  (James Devaney/GC Images)

"I've had access to world-class experts because of who Bruce is, and I know that's a privilege, so I didn't want to keep that information to myself… I have a megaphone and resources that others don’t."

In April, Heming Willis - who shares daughters Mabel Ray Willis, 13, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 11 - unveiled the cover of her book on social media and gave followers a glimpse of what life has been like since her husband's diagnosis. 

"Born from grief, shaped by love, and guided by purpose, this is the book I needed back when Bruce was first diagnosed, and I was frozen with fear and uncertainty," she penned on Instagram about the book. 

"This is the book I trust will help the next caregiver. It is filled with support, insight, and the hope needed to navigate this journey."

Bruce Willis in a classic tuxedo soft smiles for a picture with Emma Heming Willis on the carpet in Los Angeles

The couple share two daughters together. Bruce also has three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The author shared a sweet black-and-white photograph of her and Bruce on the book cover, as she longingly looked at her husband with all smiles. 

"I wrote the book I wish someone had placed in my hands the day we got the diagnosis," her second photo on Instagram read. 

"This book is for all of us finding our way through the unknown with love, grit, and courage. You are not alone."

During the forum, Heming Willis also stressed the importance of caring for caretakers. 

"We should be talking about this so much more because at some point, we will be caring for someone that we love, or we might need care ourselves. So this is a really important conversation that hopefully, one day, the government will take seriously."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

