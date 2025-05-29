Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Todd Chrisley jokes about prison as he reunites with daughter Savannah

Following his release, Chrisley keeps the mood light during car ride back home captured by daughter Savannah on Instagram

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah gets emotional awaiting parents' prison release after Trump pardon Video

Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah gets emotional awaiting parents' prison release after Trump pardon

Savannah Chrisley arrived in Pensacola, Florida before her dad, Todd Chrisley, was released from federal prison following a Trump pardon.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hours after Todd Chrisley was released from federal prison, his daughter Savannah Chrisley shared a sneak peek of her dad's physique as the reunited pair traveled back home to Tennessee. 

On Wednesday, Savannah - accompanied by her best friend and hair stylist Tyler Bishop - took to Instagram to document the road trip. 

In one clip, the 27-year-old seemed to be experiencing car sickness, but her dad kept the mood light by dropping a joke. 

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY RELEASED FROM PRISON FOLLOWING TRUMP'S PARDON

Todd Chrisley

Todd Chrisley was released from federal prison on May 28 after serving two and a half years for tax evasion and bank fraud. (Getty Images; Savannah Chrisley/Instagram)

"I didn't have to deal with this in prison," he said, as Savannah laughed. 

Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley documented the pair's trip home to Tennessee. (Savannah Chrisley/Instagram)

In another clip, Savannah asked her dad, "What are you trying to get me to do?"

"Feel that muscle," Todd replied, while holding out his arm. 

Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley said her dad was "jacked" following his stint in prison. (Savannah Chrisley/Instagram)

"Todd is jacked," Bishop could be heard saying in the background. 

"Just wait," Savannah replied. 

While Savannah opted out of showing her dad's face, it was the first time fans had heard Todd's voice since before his prison stint.

On Wednesday evening, Todd first walked out of a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, after serving two and a half years in prison on bank fraud and tax evasion charges, according to lawyer Alex Little’s office. The release came shortly after President Donald Trump signed pardons for both Todd and his wife Julie, who was also convicted of the same charges in 2022.

"Todd has been released from prison and is on his way home to Nashville," Little's office told Fox News Digital. 

Savannah, Todd and Julie Chrisley split

Savannah Chrisley, left, got emotional while speaking to reporters ahead of Todd Chrisley's release. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Little's office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Julie was released from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday night, shortly after Todd was released. "Julie has also been released from prison and is now on her way home to Nashville as well," Little's office told Fox News Digital. 

CHRISLEY CHILDREN CELEBRATE TRUMP'S PLAN TO PARDON REALITY TV PARENTS IN FRAUD, TAX EVASION CASE  

Savannah got emotional outside the federal prison in Pensacola awaiting her father's release earlier in the day.

When speaking to reporters, Savannah said, "Honestly, this process has been absolutely insane, and I am so grateful that I'm going to leave here with my dad." 

Savannah claimed that prosecutors had her father's head "on a dart board" before his prison sentence. She read Trump's pardon to the reporters, which stated an immediate release, and she said she hopes "the prison is going to do that shortly."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Savannah Chrisley is spotted in Pensacola, FL on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Her parents, stars of the TV show, "Chrisley Knows Best," Todd and Julie Chrisley, have been pardoned by President Donald Trump for their bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

Savannah Chrisley's advocacy played a huge role in her parents' release. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

Savannah said Trump's pardon for her parents "literally came out of nowhere."

"I was in such shock and awe that the president himself took the time to tell me my family is coming back together," she said. During her interview, Savannah got emotional while explaining her constant fight to get her parents released from prison wasn't just for them.

"I'm literally fighting for every man that has been left behind here," she said, referring to the prisoners in the federal prison in Pensacola.

On Tuesday, after Trump announced his plan to pardon the couple, Todd and Julie's children were quick to share their excitement

WATCH: TRUMP PARDON CZAR EXPLAINS WHY THE PRESIDENT RELEASED TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY FROM PRISON

Trump pardon czar explains why the president released Todd and Julie Chrisley from prison Video

"I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration," the couple's son Chase said in a statement to the New York Post. "I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm ecstatic," Kyle, whose biological mom is Todd's ex-wife, Teresa Terry, told E! News. "Truly. I just found out a little bit ago, and I still just can't believe it. I know Savannah had been working at this for so long, and she never gave up. So I'm just grateful to her and to President Trump for making this happen for my dad and Julie."

"I know they can't wait to get home and just be with family, and I'm going to remain hopeful that another reconciliation is possible," Kyle, who has been estranged from his father for years, added.

Donald Trump, Todd and Julie Chrisley

President Donald Trump, left, pardoned both Todd and Julie Chrisley on May 28, 2025. (Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, the couple's attorney explained how the "incredibly powerful" pardon will wipe the couple's case "entirely," as if it never happened. 

"A pardon like this generally ends the case entirely, and so we'll see the fine print of the pardon explicitly, but generally when you are pardoned, it is wiped away, and so it's wiped clean," Little, a partner at Litson PLLC, said. "It's as if the case hasn't happened, and fortunately Todd and Julie will be able to pick up their lives to the best that they're able and go on forward and focus on the future."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that the pardon process is something that hadn't been used by many presidents for many, many terms. This president clearly looks at it differently, looks at, is part of his role to oversee the criminal justice system. And look, however much you may want to criticize that, it's an incredibly powerful tool the president has, and I think it's really important the president began to use it. This was a very deserving case and I hope that he finds more."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending