Entertainment

Trump announces pardon for Todd and Julie Chrisley after reality TV stars' fraud, tax evasion convictions

'Chrisley Knows Best' stars are currently serving 12 and 7-year sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Savannah Chrisley: You don't understand the justice system until it affects you Video

Savannah Chrisley: You don't understand the justice system until it affects you

Former reality TV star Savannah Chrisley tells 'My View with Lara Trump' what she wants people to know about her parents' story and her work as a prison reform advocate.

President Donald Trump said he plans to pardon Todd and Julie Chrisley, likely by Wednesday, after they were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion in 2022. 

Todd and Julie, who became famous on the reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans as well as tax evasion and sentenced to 12 and seven years respectively. 

Todd and Julie Chrisley

Todd and Julie Chrisley, who became famous on the reality series "Chrisley Knows Best," were convicted of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans as well as tax evasion and sentenced to 12 and seven years respectively.  (Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope we can do it by tomorrow," Trump told their daughter Savannah Chrisley, in a phone call from the Oval Office on Tuesday that was posted onto an X account of a White House aide. The post was captioned in part, "Trump Knows Best!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

