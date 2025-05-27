Hugh Jackman's ex speaks out on 'traumatic journey of betrayal' as she files for divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have officially ended their marriage.

After announcing their amicable split in September 2023, Furness officially filed for divorce from Jackman in New York on Tuesday.

According to People, Furness' lawyer also submitted filings related to the duo's settlement, health care coverage and medical child support. The former couple tied the knot in 1996, when Jackman was 27 and Furness was 40.

They share two adopted children: Oscar and Ava.

Per the filing, the couple's divorce is uncontested and will only need a judge to sign off.

On Tuesday, Furness shared a statement with the Daily Mail and spoke out for the first time since filing, with an emotional comment.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness said.

She said their separation was "a profound wound that cuts deep."

Furness continued, "However, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."

This painful process has forced Furness to find "knowledge and wisdom."

"Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom," she said.

Furness' big take away from her divorce is "that none of this is personal."

"We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful," Furness concluded.

Representatives for Jackman and Furness did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jackman and his former "Music Man" co-star Sutton Foster were seen holding hands together in January while going out to dinner in Los Angeles.

Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October after 10 years of marriage.

In September 2023, Jackman and Furness announced they were separating after 27 years together. The Australian actress and actor shared a joint statement with People at the time.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

"This is the sole statement either of us will make," the statement, signed "Deb and Hugh Jackman," concluded.

Furness and Jackman first met in 1995 on the set of the 10-part Australian TV series "Corelli." At the time, Furness was an established actress in her home country, who had previously won awards for her lead performance in the 1988 movie "Shame" and starred in several TV series and movies.

"Correlli" was up-and-coming actor Jackman's first professional gig after graduating from an Australian acting academy.

In a 2017 appearance on People TV's "The Jess Cagle Interview," Jackman recalled having a crush on Furness.

"My first job out of drama school — it was a massive break for me. I was really scared," Jackman remembered.

"Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seat belt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.'"

Jackman told Cagle he realized he had feelings for Furness after a few weeks of working together.

"Deb and I were already best friends, and I realized, I’ve got a crush on my leading lady," he said. "This is the thing you do not do. It’s unprofessional and embarrassing."

Though Jackman tried to avoid his co-star, he eventually confessed his crush to Furness, who told him that she had a crush on him as well.

The two attempted to hide their relationship for three weeks but realized it was futile since he said "everybody knew the entire time."

Though the two had a 13-year age gap, Jackman told Cagle he was "the adult in the relationship."

Due to Furness' age, the couple began trying to expand their family shortly after their nuptials. However, according to People, after Furness had two miscarriages and attempts at invitro-fertilization failed, the two decided to adopt. In 2000, Jackman and Furness adopted Oscar, and they went on to adopt Ava in 2005.

Since announcing their separation, the two appear to have stayed on good terms. In October 2023, the Marvel star was joined by Furness as he celebrated his 55th birthday during a dinner at New York City's Polo Club with close friends and family.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.