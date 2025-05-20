Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Prince William

Prince William plans to banish uncle Andrew from royal life when he becomes king: expert

Future monarch reportedly wants disgraced duke to 'vanish from public view' as royal experts claim relationship is 'beyond bleak'

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser, dead at 41 by suicide: report Video

Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser, dead at 41 by suicide: report

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accusers, has died by suicide at 41 years old, according to a report. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

If there is one person Prince Andrew should be worried about, it is his nephew, the future king.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that when Prince William takes over the throne one day, he reportedly will swiftly address "the Andrew problem" that has plagued the British royal family.

"Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew," British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital, noting that the Prince of Wales holds "a grudge against his disgraced uncle."

PRINCE WILLIAM WANTS PRINCE ANDREW TO ‘VANISH’ AFTER NUDE MASSAGE ACCUSATIONS: EXPERT

A split side-by-side image of Prince William and Prince Andrew.

According to royal experts, Prince William, left, has been vocal on how to address "the Andrew Problem." (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Andrew’s future within the royal family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back," Fordwich claimed. "He wants Andrew to vanish from public view."

Fordwich’s claims came shortly after longtime BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Closer Weekly that the father of three is not interested in wasting time on the Duke of York following his sex scandal.

Prince William wearing red robes and walking outdoors.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the service for the Order of The Bath at Westminster Abbey on May 16, 2025 in London. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"William has been a strong voice in managing ‘the Andrew problem’ — he is adamant that there is no way back for his uncle," Bond told the outlet.

Prince William standing behind Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, King Charles III and Princess Anne

Prince William, left, became the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne upon the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

Andrew, once second-in-line to the throne, has been a constant source of tabloid fodder. It is said that the 65-year-old permanently damaged his reputation after he gave a disastrous interview to the BBC in 2019, which forced him to give up all royal duties.

Andrew gave the interview to address concerns about his ties to the late American financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. His televised tell-all backfired when he failed to explain his continued contact with Epstein or show sympathy for his victims.

Prince Andrew looking serious in a suit

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has been attempting to keep his head down following his royal exit in 2019. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

"William’s strong stance on 'the Andrew problem’ is consistent, unwavering and his influence has been decisive in ensuring Andrew remains sidelined," said Fordwich. "He is driven by his desire… to protect the monarchy’s reputation, doing all he can to safeguard its future."

Prince William in royal robes walking behind his uncle Prince Andrew.

Royal experts claimed to Fox News Digital that Prince William, left, holds a grudge against his uncle, the Duke of York. (Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"[William is] very in touch with the public," Fordwich shared. "Every public opinion poll has Andrew at the bottom, reinforcing Prince William’s stance. Once king, no doubt, Prince William will ensure Andrew is completely excluded from royal life, as well as all public appearances."

Bond noted to Closer Weekly that keeping the monarchy relevant is "extremely important" to William, guaranteeing that there will never be a place for Andrew.

WATCH: VIRGINIA GIUFFRE, JEFFREY EPSTEIN AND PRINCE ANDREW ACCUSER, DEAD AT 41 BY SUICIDE: REPORT

Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser, dead at 41 by suicide: report Video

"I think [the Prince and Princess of Wales] are completely united in doing all they can to keep the monarchy connected with the younger generation," said Bond. "They look modern, they act modern."

Kate Middleton and Prince William appear on the balcony

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton represent the monarchy's future. (Getty Images)

Following Andrew’s nuclear interview, his late mother stripped him of his royal duties and charity roles. More recently, his brother, King Charles III, tried to persuade Andrew to cut his expenses by leaving his home, Royal Lodge, a sprawling royal estate, and instead, moving to a smaller cottage inside the security perimeter of Windsor Castle. However, Andrew remains ensconced in the 30-room Royal Lodge.

"Prince William's role within the royal family is more prominent and influential than ever, as is his center stage position in diplomatic relations," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard explained to Fox News Digital.

Prince William sitting with glasses next to Kate Middleton who looks at Prince Andrew, also wearing glasses.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen with the Duke of York at the Royal Albert Hall for the Annual Festival of Remembrance on Nov. 7, 2015 in London. (Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"He recognizes the public animosity towards Andrew," said Chard. "He views him as a complete liability with his series of scandals, both past and present, shoveling shame on the family. His stance towards his uncle is tough. He will not entertain anyone toxic to the brand. Andrew will not be part of the streamlined monarchy."

King Charles III in a red formal suit next to a horse

King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024. (Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

"King Charles is said to be fed up with ‘the Andrew problem,’ although he has a softer approach to his brother as he is family," Chard continued. "Prince William, however, has never been a fan of his uncle. He has no time for him. Allegedly, he was also disappointed that Andrew did not welcome his wife into the family with open arms all those years ago."

Prince William standing behind Prince Andrew and Prince Harry in uniform.

Like his father, King Charles III, Prince William is expected to rule with a slimmed-down monarchy. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

That grudge, Chard claimed, was unshakable even before Andrew’s relationship with Epstein came to light.

The "Andrew Problem" has long been a source of friction for the royal family. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince Andrew looks directly back at the camera in a long coat while Kate Middleton walks inside in a green hat and coat

Prince Andrew stepped back in 2019 following his nuclear interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. (DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

After 22 years in the Royal Navy, including combat operations as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War, Andrew was named Britain’s special representative for international trade and investment in 2001. However, he was forced to step down in 2011 amid growing concern about his friendship with Epstein, who had been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is seen at Balmoral Castle after Queen Elizabeth's death

Prince Andrew's damaged reputation has been a headache for the British royal family, experts claimed to Fox News Digital. (OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew had also been criticized for meeting with the son of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi and the son-in-law of ousted Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Even before that, some members of Parliament had raised concerns about the sale of Andrew’s former home, but Andrew’s links to Epstein have been his biggest problem.

"Andrew has been an embarrassment for years and represents the worst, most entitled aspect of royalty," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital. 

"… One of the problems with Andrew is that fresh embarrassments, most recently regarding an alleged Chinese spy and emails which indicated that he had further contact with Epstein after what was supposed to be a cutoff date, keep appearing."

Queen Elizabeth

Prince Andrew was known as the late queen's favorite son. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Fitzwilliams claimed that while the king, 76, "may privately feel some sympathy" for his sibling, William "has to be kept at arm’s length." For William, protecting the crown comes first above all, and there is no place for Andrew once he becomes king.

"His best future is well behind him," said Fitzwilliams.

Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Jeffrey Epstein, right. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images     )

Andrew’s connection with Epstein will always haunt him, experts warned. Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew and other influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by Epstein, died by suicide in April. She was 41.

Virginia Giuffre wearing a white turtleneck and holding a younger photo of herself

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, claimed she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In one of her lawsuits, Giuffre said she had sex with the royal three times: in London during her 2001 trip, at Epstein’s New York mansion when she was 17, and in the Virgin Islands when she was 18.

Andrew categorically rejected Giuffre’s allegations and said he did not recall having met her. In 2022, he settled with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, agreeing to make a "substantial donation" to her survivors’ organization. British newspapers reported amounts for the settlement ranged from $6 million to $16 million.

Giuffre leaves court

Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, pauses while speaking with members of the media outside federal court in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Epstein, a convicted pedophile, killed himself in prison that year while awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and trafficking minors for sex. (Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A statement filed in court said that the prince acknowledged Epstein was a sex trafficker and Giuffre was "an established victim of abuse."

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier and convicted sex offender, is seen with his girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. (Getty Images)

Epstein killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. In his interview, Andrew expressed regret for "my ill-judged" association with Epstein.

Prince Andrew in a blue coat and red tie was seen conversing with The Reverend Canon Dr. Paul Williams in a white robe

Prince Andrew is seen here with the royal family during church services. Royal experts told Fox News Digital it is impossible for Andrew to return to the royal fold and that his best years are behind him. (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for the victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure," said Andrew.

As far as William is concerned, there is no turning back for Andrew.

KING CHARLES HUMILIATED BY PRINCE ANDREW WITH NEW EPSTEIN CONNECTION: EXPERTS

Prince William walking behind Prince Andrew and King Charles.

Royal experts claimed Prince William has a strained relationship with his uncle Prince Andrew. (Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"William has attempted to be the power of influence in royal affairs these days," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital. 

"… Some constant ideas include sending Andrew to a farm in the north of England, or more realistically, a substantial house in the Belgravia district of London. The late queen would be turning in her grave as the House of Windsor turns into the House of Wonder. What is going to happen next?"

However, these days, royal experts claim Andrew has been attempting to keep his head down at Royal Lodge. Fitzwilliams pointed out that he previously signed a 75-year lease to stay at the palatial property.

Prince William looks up wearing a navy suit and red and blue striped tie

Prince William has been preparing to be king someday. (Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"So long as he can afford to keep it up, he can't be evicted," said Fitzwilliams.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chard claimed that Andrew has been spending his free time closely connected to his "immediate family," including daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie wearing a grey coat next to Princess Beatrice in a navy blue coat

Prince Andrew shares two daughters, Princess Eugenie, left, and Princess Beatrice, right, with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"I’m sure he’s plotting how he can regain his royal status without the wrath of Prince William," Chard claimed. "He could start by honoring his promise to fight the evils of sex trafficking and supporting victims of sex trafficking."

"Prince William's most important role is that of dad and husband," Chard reflected. "However, he is paving the way to be king sooner than anticipated. He is in tune with the public and the younger generation. He realizes that to justify the existence of the royal family, the heaviest burden will soon fall at his feet. This weight always rests on the king or queen."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending