Prince William plans to banish uncle Andrew from royal life when he becomes king: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If there is one person Prince Andrew should be worried about, it is his nephew, the future king.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that when Prince William takes over the throne one day, he reportedly will swiftly address "the Andrew problem" that has plagued the British royal family.

"Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew," British royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital, noting that the Prince of Wales holds "a grudge against his disgraced uncle."

PRINCE WILLIAM WANTS PRINCE ANDREW TO ‘VANISH’ AFTER NUDE MASSAGE ACCUSATIONS: EXPERT

"Andrew’s future within the royal family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back," Fordwich claimed. "He wants Andrew to vanish from public view."

Fordwich’s claims came shortly after longtime BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Closer Weekly that the father of three is not interested in wasting time on the Duke of York following his sex scandal.

"William has been a strong voice in managing ‘the Andrew problem’ — he is adamant that there is no way back for his uncle," Bond told the outlet.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

Andrew, once second-in-line to the throne, has been a constant source of tabloid fodder. It is said that the 65-year-old permanently damaged his reputation after he gave a disastrous interview to the BBC in 2019, which forced him to give up all royal duties.

Andrew gave the interview to address concerns about his ties to the late American financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. His televised tell-all backfired when he failed to explain his continued contact with Epstein or show sympathy for his victims.

"William’s strong stance on 'the Andrew problem’ is consistent, unwavering and his influence has been decisive in ensuring Andrew remains sidelined," said Fordwich. "He is driven by his desire… to protect the monarchy’s reputation, doing all he can to safeguard its future."

"[William is] very in touch with the public," Fordwich shared. "Every public opinion poll has Andrew at the bottom, reinforcing Prince William’s stance. Once king, no doubt, Prince William will ensure Andrew is completely excluded from royal life, as well as all public appearances."

Bond noted to Closer Weekly that keeping the monarchy relevant is "extremely important" to William, guaranteeing that there will never be a place for Andrew.

WATCH: VIRGINIA GIUFFRE, JEFFREY EPSTEIN AND PRINCE ANDREW ACCUSER, DEAD AT 41 BY SUICIDE: REPORT

"I think [the Prince and Princess of Wales] are completely united in doing all they can to keep the monarchy connected with the younger generation," said Bond. "They look modern, they act modern."

Following Andrew’s nuclear interview, his late mother stripped him of his royal duties and charity roles. More recently, his brother, King Charles III, tried to persuade Andrew to cut his expenses by leaving his home, Royal Lodge, a sprawling royal estate, and instead, moving to a smaller cottage inside the security perimeter of Windsor Castle. However, Andrew remains ensconced in the 30-room Royal Lodge.

"Prince William's role within the royal family is more prominent and influential than ever, as is his center stage position in diplomatic relations," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard explained to Fox News Digital.

"He recognizes the public animosity towards Andrew," said Chard. "He views him as a complete liability with his series of scandals, both past and present, shoveling shame on the family. His stance towards his uncle is tough. He will not entertain anyone toxic to the brand. Andrew will not be part of the streamlined monarchy."

"King Charles is said to be fed up with ‘the Andrew problem,’ although he has a softer approach to his brother as he is family," Chard continued. "Prince William, however, has never been a fan of his uncle. He has no time for him. Allegedly, he was also disappointed that Andrew did not welcome his wife into the family with open arms all those years ago."

That grudge, Chard claimed, was unshakable even before Andrew’s relationship with Epstein came to light.

The "Andrew Problem" has long been a source of friction for the royal family.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After 22 years in the Royal Navy, including combat operations as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War, Andrew was named Britain’s special representative for international trade and investment in 2001. However, he was forced to step down in 2011 amid growing concern about his friendship with Epstein, who had been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Andrew had also been criticized for meeting with the son of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi and the son-in-law of ousted Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Even before that, some members of Parliament had raised concerns about the sale of Andrew’s former home, but Andrew’s links to Epstein have been his biggest problem.

"Andrew has been an embarrassment for years and represents the worst, most entitled aspect of royalty," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital.

"… One of the problems with Andrew is that fresh embarrassments, most recently regarding an alleged Chinese spy and emails which indicated that he had further contact with Epstein after what was supposed to be a cutoff date, keep appearing."

Fitzwilliams claimed that while the king, 76, "may privately feel some sympathy" for his sibling, William "has to be kept at arm’s length." For William, protecting the crown comes first above all, and there is no place for Andrew once he becomes king.

"His best future is well behind him," said Fitzwilliams.

Andrew’s connection with Epstein will always haunt him, experts warned. Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew and other influential men of sexually exploiting her as a teenager trafficked by Epstein, died by suicide in April. She was 41.

In one of her lawsuits, Giuffre said she had sex with the royal three times: in London during her 2001 trip, at Epstein’s New York mansion when she was 17, and in the Virgin Islands when she was 18.

Andrew categorically rejected Giuffre’s allegations and said he did not recall having met her. In 2022, he settled with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, agreeing to make a "substantial donation" to her survivors’ organization. British newspapers reported amounts for the settlement ranged from $6 million to $16 million.

A statement filed in court said that the prince acknowledged Epstein was a sex trafficker and Giuffre was "an established victim of abuse."

Epstein killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. In his interview, Andrew expressed regret for "my ill-judged" association with Epstein.

"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for the victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure," said Andrew.

As far as William is concerned, there is no turning back for Andrew.

KING CHARLES HUMILIATED BY PRINCE ANDREW WITH NEW EPSTEIN CONNECTION: EXPERTS

"William has attempted to be the power of influence in royal affairs these days," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital.

"… Some constant ideas include sending Andrew to a farm in the north of England, or more realistically, a substantial house in the Belgravia district of London. The late queen would be turning in her grave as the House of Windsor turns into the House of Wonder. What is going to happen next?"

However, these days, royal experts claim Andrew has been attempting to keep his head down at Royal Lodge. Fitzwilliams pointed out that he previously signed a 75-year lease to stay at the palatial property.

"So long as he can afford to keep it up, he can't be evicted," said Fitzwilliams.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Chard claimed that Andrew has been spending his free time closely connected to his "immediate family," including daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"I’m sure he’s plotting how he can regain his royal status without the wrath of Prince William," Chard claimed. "He could start by honoring his promise to fight the evils of sex trafficking and supporting victims of sex trafficking."

"Prince William's most important role is that of dad and husband," Chard reflected. "However, he is paving the way to be king sooner than anticipated. He is in tune with the public and the younger generation. He realizes that to justify the existence of the royal family, the heaviest burden will soon fall at his feet. This weight always rests on the king or queen."