Todd and Julie Chrisley released from prison following Trump's pardon

Todd and Julie Chrisley are officially free.

On Wednesday evening, Todd first walked out of a federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, after serving two and a half years in prison on bank fraud and tax evasion charges, according to his lawyer Alex Little’s office. The release came shortly after President Donald Trump signed pardons for both Todd and his wife, Julie, who was also convicted of the same charges in 2022.

"Todd has been released from prison and is on his way home to Nashville," Little's office told Fox News Digital.

Little's office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Julie was released from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday night, shortly after Todd was released. "Julie has also been released from prison and is now on her way home to Nashville as well," Little's office told Fox News Digital.

CHRISLEY CHILDREN CELEBRATE TRUMP'S PLAN TO PARDON REALITY TV PARENTS IN FRAUD, TAX EVASION CASE



According to the couple's daughter Savannah Chrisley, her brother Grayson is picking up their mom.

Savannah got emotional outside the federal prison in Pensacola, Florida, awaiting her father's release earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters, Savannah said, "Honestly, this process has been absolutely insane, and I am so grateful that I'm going to leave here with my dad."

Savannah claimed that prosecutors had her father's head "on a dart board" before his prison sentence. She read Trump's pardon to the reporters, which stated an immediate release, and she said she hopes "the prison is going to do that shortly."

Savannah said Trump's pardon for her parents "literally came out of nowhere."

"I was in such shock and awe that the president himself took the time to tell me my family is coming back together," she said. During her interview, Savannah got emotional while explaining her constant fight to get her parents released from prison wasn't just for them.

WATCH: Todd and Julie Chrisley's daughter Savannah gets emotional awaiting parents' prison release after Trump pardon

"I'm literally fighting for every man that has been left behind here," she said, referring to the prisoners in the federal prison in Pensacola.

Prior to arriving at the prison, Savannah was spotted in Pensacola with her best friend and hair stylist, Tyler Bishop. Savannah was seen wearing an all-black outfit along with a pink "Make America Great Again" hat while typing on her cell phone.

On Tuesday, after Trump announced his plan to pardon the couple, Todd and Julie's children were quick to share their excitement.

"I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration," the couple's son, Chase, said in a statement to the New York Post . "I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!"

"I'm ecstatic," Kyle, whose biological mom is Todd's ex-wife, Teresa Terry, told E! News . "Truly. I just found out a little bit ago, and I still just can't believe it. I know Savannah had been working at this for so long, and she never gave up. So I'm just grateful to her and to President Trump for making this happen for my dad and Julie."

"I know they can't wait to get home and just be with family, and I'm going to remain hopeful that another reconciliation is possible," Kyle, who has been estranged from his father for years, added.

Savannah posted a video on her Instagram on Tuesday saying she got the call from the president that he was signing pardon papers for her parents while she was walking into Sam's Club.

"So, both of my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow, and I still don't believe it's real!" she exclaimed.

She said she will be "forever grateful" to Trump and his administration as well as her lawyers and everyone else who "put in countless hours" to "make sure that my parents got home."

"My parents get to start their lives over!" she added, saying she "vowed to stand next to you and your administration, exposing the corruption and continue fighting for the men and women who are in prison … Thank you, thank you, thank you and I will repay your kindness to every person that I meet, so thank God for a president like Donald J. Trump. Thank you, God, for a president who wants to restore families and loves people … and took the time to call me from the Oval Office to let me know my parents are getting their lives back."

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, the couple's attorney explained how the "incredibly powerful" pardon will wipe the couple's case "entirely," as if it never happened.

"A pardon like this generally ends the case entirely, and so we'll see the fine print of the pardon explicitly, but generally when you are pardoned, it is wiped away, and so it's wiped clean," the Chrisleys' attorney, Alex Little, a partner at Litson PLLC, said. "It's as if the case hasn't happened, and fortunately Todd and Julie will be able to pick up their lives to the best that they're able and go on forward and focus on the future."

WATCH: Chrisley’s pardon from Trump will wipe away the case ‘entirely,’ as if it never happened: lawyer

"I think that the pardon process is something that hadn't been used by many presidents for many, many terms. This president clearly looks at it differently, looks at, is part of his role to oversee the criminal justice system. And look, however much you may want to criticize that, it's an incredibly powerful tool the president has, and I think it's really important the president began to use it. This was a very deserving case and I hope that he finds more."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this post.