Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Trump urged by Hollywood to protect AI rules, 'Jeopardy!' fans outraged

‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison continues to grieve loss of his son; Dennis Quaid admits wife was creeped out by his role

split photos of Donald Trump and Ken Jennings

President Trump urged by hundreds of stars to protect AI copyright rules, "Jeopardy" fans slam contestants for missing "obvious" clue. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3: 

-Trump urged by Ben Stiller, Paul McCartney and hundreds of stars to protect AI copyright rules

-'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants for missing 'obvious' triple stumper clue about 'Cheers'

-'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison questions if he could have saved son from fentanyl overdose: 'Nothing worse'

split photos - Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni's team responded to Blake Lively's motion to dismiss the actor's $400 million lawsuit against her.  (Getty Images)

'COWARDLY MEASURES' - Blake Lively's attempt to remove herself from 'self-concocted disaster' is abuse of legal system: lawyer.

‘ONE OF A KIND’ - 'Little House on the Prairie' actor Jack Lilley dead at 91. 

ROYAL TANTRUMS - Kate Middleton treats Prince William like a ‘fourth child,' royal insider claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton smile.

Kate Middleton manages Prince William's tantrums, a royal insider claims. (Getty Images)

'SINCE U BEEN GONE' - Kelly Clarkson shared a cryptic message after an unexplained absence from her talk show.

'CREATIVE MIND' - HGTV star admits she gets jealous of ‘supermodel’ looking women messaging husband. 

Erin and Ben Napier pose in a remodeled home

Erin and Ben Napier have been married 16 years and share two daughters. (HGTV)

HEALTH IS WEALTH - Gwyneth Paltrow is fascinated by MAHA movement, says many institutions are 'really failing us'.

'WHY SHOULD I?' - 'Wheel of Fortune' host Vanna White doesn't cook for her family.

Vanna White in a blue dress stands in front of the puzzle on 'Wheel of Fortune' with her hands on her hips

"Wheel of Fortune" host Vanna White reveals why she doesn't cook for her family. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

