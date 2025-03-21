Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Trump urged by Hollywood to protect AI rules, 'Jeopardy!' fans outraged

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

-Trump urged by Ben Stiller, Paul McCartney and hundreds of stars to protect AI copyright rules

-'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants for missing 'obvious' triple stumper clue about 'Cheers'

-'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison questions if he could have saved son from fentanyl overdose: 'Nothing worse'

'COWARDLY MEASURES' - Blake Lively's attempt to remove herself from 'self-concocted disaster' is abuse of legal system: lawyer.

‘ONE OF A KIND’ - 'Little House on the Prairie' actor Jack Lilley dead at 91.

ROYAL TANTRUMS - Kate Middleton treats Prince William like a ‘fourth child,' royal insider claims.

'SINCE U BEEN GONE' - Kelly Clarkson shared a cryptic message after an unexplained absence from her talk show.

'CREATIVE MIND' - HGTV star admits she gets jealous of ‘supermodel’ looking women messaging husband.

HEALTH IS WEALTH - Gwyneth Paltrow is fascinated by MAHA movement, says many institutions are 'really failing us'.

'WHY SHOULD I?' - 'Wheel of Fortune' host Vanna White doesn't cook for her family.

