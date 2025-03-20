'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants for missing 'obvious' triple stumper clue about 'Cheers'

All three "Jeopardy!" players were left stumped by a final puzzle about the hit 80s show, "Cheers."

During Tuesday night’s "Final Jeopardy!" round, fans called the clue a "triple stumper" after each contestant failed to answer correctly. Game show host and former "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings announced the category was "Classic TV Shows."

The prompt read, "Posted over the door of this show’s setting was a notice reading, ‘Maximum Room Capacity 75 Persons.'"

Player Lily St. Laurent, from Bakersfield, California, answered, "What is a TV show I don’t know."

David DeBacker from Ypsilanti, Michigan, wrote, "What is MASH."

"That’s a good guess, but that is not it," Jennings said.

Alex DeFrank from Brooklyn, New York, also answered, "M*A*S*H."

Jennings pointed out, "I’m very alarmed to learn that the 80s shows of my childhood are now classic TV – What is ‘Cheers.’ The bar in ‘Cheers.’"

DeFrank wagered $6,001, which left him with $19,199 and the title of three-day champion. His winnings totaled $75,600. Fans were quick to share their outrage on social media and called the "Final Jeopardy!" clue "obvious."

"Flabbergasted that FJ was a triple stumper," one comment read on Reddit.

Another viewer wrote, "Never seen an episode in my life and I got it instantly then thought it was too obvious."

A passionate fan chimed in and added, "MAS*H and Cheers were both on the air in the early 1980s… I think both would qualify." The comment continued, "This was one of the few triple stumpers that my wife and I both got instantly. We've never really watched more than a handful of episodes, but a capacity sign like that meant it had to be in a public place, and Cheers famously takes place in a bar."

The popular game show has been notorious for challenging its players with pop culture questions.

Earlier this year, a "Jeopardy!" contestant walked off the stage after he missed a clue about Céline Dion.

"Sharing its title with an earlier, more upbeat Huey Lewis hit, it was No. 1 for Céline Dion in 1994," Jennings read the clue at the time.

Player and longtime fan of the powerhouse singer Drew Goins put his hand to his head while frantically trying to think but was unable to come up with an answer.

"Oh, she’s going to be mad, Drew," Jennings joked as Goins put down his buzzer and walked off the stage to the audience’s laughter before coming back and getting a hug from a fellow contestant.

Jennings then revealed that the answer was "The Power of Love" after none of the other contestants got it either.

"Jeopardy" shared the moment on social media and wrote, "Here’s hoping Drew’s heart will go on," referencing Dion’s Oscar-winning ballad from "Titanic."