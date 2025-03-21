Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson confesses she’s ‘lost’ a lot as she returns to talk show after mysterious absence

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host celebrated the 1,000th episode on Thursday

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Kelly Clarkson reunites with American Idol judges Video

Kelly Clarkson reunites with American Idol judges

Kelly Clarkson reunited with her "American Idol" judges while receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kelly Clarkson returned to her talk show with a cryptic message after an unexplained absence.

While the "Since U Been Gone" singer marked a major milestone Thursday with her 1,000th episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she admitted to her fans that she has "lost" a lot of things thorughout the duration of the program.

"I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy," she greeted a roaring crowd. "We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes."

Kelly Clarkson

"The Kelly Clarkson" host returned to her talk show with a cryptic message after an unexplained absence. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together," Clarkson shared.

"I’ve lost, alone, a lot," she said, but didn’t explain what she was referring to.

Her fans were heard sympathizing with her, saying, "Aww" in the background, as Clarkson replied, "It’s OK." She appeared to shrug off her vulnerable comment.

The "Miss Independent" crooner reflected on how, during the five-year journey of her show, she and her crew and audience have "created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs."

Kelly Clarkson in a blue sweater smiles on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"

The former "The Voice" coach debuted her talk show on Sept. 9, 2019. (Weiss Eubanks/Syndication via Getty Images)

"A lot of ups and downs personally as well," she emphasized, as she appeared to reference her own life. 

"And along the way, we found comfort in one another. . . ." Clarkson remarked. "I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey. It has been such a cool time."

The former "The Voice" coach debuted her talk show on Sept. 9, 2019.

Kelly Clarkson eye patch

Clarkson took a trip down memory lane during her speech, pointing out that she has hosted in an eye-patch and with her leg in a cast on two separate occasions due to injuries.  (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The exact cause of her extended absence from her show this month remains unclear. She was absent for nearly two weeks while a variety of celebrities acted as guest hosts, and she returned March 18 only to have another guest host take her place the following day.

For the March 20 episode, her 1,000th, she returned, and is set to host on March 21 as well.

Reps for Clarkson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Clarkson’s 1,000th episode comes after she’s endured a tumultuous few years, as she navigated a highly publicized divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly Clarkson in black leans against Brandon Blackstock in blue

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock married in 2013, splitting in 2020. They share two children. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The aftermath of their messy split included a bitter battle over finances and custody of their children.

In 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, who also served as her manager.

Clarkson earned a legal victory in 2023 when a California labor commissioner ruled that Blackstock must pay the "Breakaway" singer $2,641,374 for overstepping in his managerial role and "unlawfully" procuring deals, according to court docs obtained by Fox News Digital. 

Remington Alexander and Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards

Kelly Clarkson's and Brandon Blackstone's divorce was settled in 2022, with Clarkson receiving primary physical custody of their two children, River and Remington, while still paying their father $45,000 a month in child support. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

During the time Blackstock was her manager, he made deals that her agent should have handled instead. The former "American Idol" winner’s ex was ordered to pay Clarkson more than $2.6 million for the fees he collected from contracted deals with "The Voice," Billboard Music Awards, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Norwegian Cruise Line and more.

The two were married in 2013, but they had known each other previously as Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, owns the music management company that represented Clarkson beginning in 2007.

The divorce was settled in 2022, with Clarkson receiving primary physical custody of their two children, River and Remington, while still paying their father $45,000 a month in child support.

