Kelly Clarkson confesses she’s ‘lost’ a lot as she returns to talk show after mysterious absence

Kelly Clarkson returned to her talk show with a cryptic message after an unexplained absence.

While the "Since U Been Gone" singer marked a major milestone Thursday with her 1,000th episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she admitted to her fans that she has "lost" a lot of things thorughout the duration of the program.

"I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy," she greeted a roaring crowd. "We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars and inspiring everyday heroes."

"For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together," Clarkson shared.

"I’ve lost, alone, a lot," she said, but didn’t explain what she was referring to.

Her fans were heard sympathizing with her, saying, "Aww" in the background, as Clarkson replied, "It’s OK." She appeared to shrug off her vulnerable comment.

The "Miss Independent" crooner reflected on how, during the five-year journey of her show, she and her crew and audience have "created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs."

"A lot of ups and downs personally as well," she emphasized, as she appeared to reference her own life.

"And along the way, we found comfort in one another. . . ." Clarkson remarked. "I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey. It has been such a cool time."

The former "The Voice" coach debuted her talk show on Sept. 9, 2019.

The exact cause of her extended absence from her show this month remains unclear. She was absent for nearly two weeks while a variety of celebrities acted as guest hosts, and she returned March 18 only to have another guest host take her place the following day.

For the March 20 episode, her 1,000th, she returned, and is set to host on March 21 as well.

Reps for Clarkson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Clarkson’s 1,000th episode comes after she’s endured a tumultuous few years, as she navigated a highly publicized divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The aftermath of their messy split included a bitter battle over finances and custody of their children.

In 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, who also served as her manager.

Clarkson earned a legal victory in 2023 when a California labor commissioner ruled that Blackstock must pay the "Breakaway" singer $2,641,374 for overstepping in his managerial role and "unlawfully" procuring deals, according to court docs obtained by Fox News Digital.

During the time Blackstock was her manager, he made deals that her agent should have handled instead. The former "American Idol" winner’s ex was ordered to pay Clarkson more than $2.6 million for the fees he collected from contracted deals with "The Voice," Billboard Music Awards, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Norwegian Cruise Line and more.

The two were married in 2013, but they had known each other previously as Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, owns the music management company that represented Clarkson beginning in 2007.

The divorce was settled in 2022, with Clarkson receiving primary physical custody of their two children, River and Remington, while still paying their father $45,000 a month in child support.