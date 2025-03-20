Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Entertainment

Vanna White doesn't cook for her family: 'Why should I?'

White's son Nikko and her ex-husband George Santo Pietro are both chefs

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Jimmy Talks About Vanna White Lawyering Up On 'Jesse Watters Primetime' Video

Jimmy Talks About Vanna White Lawyering Up On 'Jesse Watters Primetime'

Jimmy Failla joins "Jesse Watters Primetime" to share his thoughts on a report that "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White hasn't gotten a raise in 18 years.

Vanna White may be a legendary "Wheel of Fortune" host, but according to her, she does not spend time in the kitchen. 

On Thursday, White and her son, Nikko Santo Pietro, were guests on "The Drew Barrymore show." Nikko, who is a professional chef, prepared a fire-roasted salsa for his mother and Barrymore.

Prior to making the salsa, Barrymore asked White if she was like her son and cooks in the kitchen. 

A photo of Vanna White

"Wheel of Fortune" host Vanna White says she does not cook in the kitchen. Her son Nikko and her ex-husband George Santo Pietro are both chefs. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

"No," she said. "Why should I?"

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ STAR VANNA WHITE CONFUSED BY SON BEING CALLED A ‘THIRST TRAP’

White's ex-husband, Pietro's father, George Santo Pietro, owned a famous restaurant in Los Angeles and is a cook like his son. According to his IMDb page, George's restaurant was called Santopietro's and was located in Bel-Air.

The restaurant was also reportedly a celebrity hot-spot in the '80s.

"No. Why should I?"

— Vanna White

Barrymore recalled George's restaurant during her show.

"Your dad owned a restaurant that I used to frequent in Los Angeles, the famous Santopietro's. That was like the place," Barrymore said.

White was married to George from 1990 until 2002. The former couple share two kids: Giovanna "Gigi" Santo Pietro and Nicholas "Nikko" Santo Pietro.

Vanna White posing on the Wheel of Fortune set side by side a photo of her and her son Nikko Santo Pietro

Vanna White's son Nikko is a chef. (2022 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.; )

'WHEEL OF FORTUNE'S' VANNA WHITE ADMITS SHE WAS ‘SCARED’ ABOUT CHEMISTRY WITH RYAN SEACREST

Back in December, White and her son took the internet by storm after uploading a cooking video with Nikko to Instagram.

Nikko prepared "Uncle Roy’s Chicken" in the video. White said that she is "not a good cook" but, fortunately, her son is.

The comment section of the video was less focused on the recipe and more on the "Wheel of Fortune" host's son.

Vanna White's family

Vanna White and George Santo Pietro share kids Nikko and Gigi Santo Pietro. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images)

"What’s his @?? Asking for a friend," one user wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Another added, "If your son is free my daughter is also. Lol they can cook together."

"He’s adorable!" an Instagram user wrote.

Vanna White's son Nikko

Vanna White's son Nikko received several comments about his looks in a cooking video uploaded in December. (Vanna White Instagram)

"Vanna, your son is so handsome! I love the connection you have together," a user wrote.

Elsewhere on the "Drew Barrymore Show," White revealed while her son prepared the salsa that she has worn thousands of dresses during her four-decade career on "Wheel of Fortune."

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR INSTAGRAM POST

"Do you ever think about keeping some of the clothes? Do you ever want to take some of the clothes home?" Barrymore asked.

White explained that most days, she is at home lounging in sweatpants, or "PJs" as her son said, but she is allowed to borrow the dresses for special occasions.

Vanna White in a lime green t-shirt smiles next to her son Nikko in a white t-shirt and backwards hat

Vanna White and her son Nikko filmed a cooking video together in December. (Vanna White Instagram)

"Because we get dressed up to work. That’s the last thing we wanna do when we’re at home," White said. She explained that she's worn "over 8,000 gowns" while taping the famed game show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don’t get to keep them, but they do let me borrow them for [events]. The Emmys or whatever... Every day a different dress for all of these years. 42 years," she said.

Vanna White smiles in a slinky purple dress with "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" co-host Pat Sajak in a black suit and tie

Vanna White and Pat Sajak hosted "Wheel of Fortune" together from 1982 through 2024. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

White has co-hosted "Wheel of Fortune" with Pat Sajak since 1982. In 2024, Sajak retired and Ryan Seacrest took on his role.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending