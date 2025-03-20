'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison questions if he could have saved son from fentanyl overdose: 'Nothing worse'

Reality star Rick Harrison continues to grieve the loss of his son, Adam Harrison, more than one year after his death due to an accidental overdose.

The "Pawn Stars" personality admitted in an interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" that Adam, who struggled with addiction issues throughout his life, is on his mind every day.

Adam died in January 2024 due to "fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity," Clark County, Nevada, coroners confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time. His manner of death was ruled an accident. He was 39.

‘PAWN STARS’ PERSONALITY RICK HARRISON SAYS SON ADAM DIED FROM FENTANYL OVERDOSE, BLAMES BORDER CRISIS

Bensinger brought up Adam's name during a conversation with the CEO of Rick Harrison Productions, Tracy Whittaker, and said she "instantly" started crying. He asked her why, and Whittaker said she knew Rick was "still hurting, but he'll never show it."

"No. I think about him every day," Rick said. "In his 20s, he had the drug problems and just, I mean, God, I put him in rehab so many times and every time he'd be doing great."

Rick noted, "Then it would just fall back."

WATCH: ‘PAWN STARS’ RICK HARRISON RIPS POLITICIANS OVER FENTANYL CRISIS AFTER SON'S DEATH: ‘ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING’

"I mean, you've heard the same story from a million people, and it got really, really bad, and apparently it wasn't heroin he got. He ended up getting some fentanyl, killed him," he said.

Adam died on Jan. 19, 2024 in Las Vegas. Since his death, Rick has questioned how he could have helped his son.

"The thing is, when you lose a kid, you second guess f---ing everything," Rick said. "It's like, could I have done this? Could I have done this? Could I have done this? Could I have done this?

"And it's like it goes through your brain constantly. There's not a day I don't go by [without] thinking about him."

WATCH: 'PAWN STARS' RICK HARRISON HONORS LATE SON ADAM

He added, "Could I have done something different? I mean, I think I did everything right. You just sit in your head, what if I did this? What if I did this? You know what I mean? What if I just grabbed him, f---ing locked him in the back of my truck, drove him to Oregon and put him over to where he couldn't get… I mean, you have a hundred things go through your mind.

"I mean, there is nothing worse than losing a kid."

In an incident report obtained by the New York Post , Adam had reportedly been behind bars for months before moving into a guesthouse in the Las Vegas area, where he was found dead.

"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," Rick told Fox News Digital in January. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better."

While Adam was not featured on "Pawn Stars," he reportedly worked at the shop and in the family business.

"Pawn Stars" debuted in 2009 and still airs today. The premiere date for season 23 has yet to be released.