'Little House on the Prairie' actor Jack Lilley dead at 91

Jack Lilley, best known for his roles on "Little House on the Prairie," has died. He was 91.

His son, Clint Lilley, exclusively confirmed to Fox News Digital that his father had died "peacefully in his sleep," at the Motion Picture & Television Fund retirement home in Calabasas, California on Wednesday, March 19.

"He was one of a kind," Clint said as he shared how proud he was to be a part of three generations in Hollywood.

"We got a glimpse of the old Hollywood … because he came out of that … and seen the transition. He’s seen so much change in the industry and we were kind of raised around it as little kids. We got to see when it was done back in the day, compared to now."

Clint remembered working on the "Little House on the Prairie" production as a child and continued to share what his father taught him in the industry.

"He taught us, we had to work for it and nothing was going to be handed to you, you have to go get it … he made sure [of] that … I'm thankful for that, because he wanted to make sure that we were grounded," Clint laughed as he reflected on special memories of the Old Hollywood actor.

"He wanted to make sure that [we know] … it's a privilege, it’s a blessing to be in the industry … I'm forever grateful for that."

Clint told Fox News Digital that Jack was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing.

Jack appeared as a stagecoach driver in "Little House on the Prairie" and was often seen transporting the characters in between towns on a horse-drawn carriage.

The Hollywood actor worked on the popular 1970s television series and was featured in several made-for-television movies in the "Little House" franchise, including "Little House: Look Back to Yesterday" in 1983 and "The Last Farewell" and "Bless All the Dear Children," both of which aired in 1984.

Jack’s son shared that his father was close with "Little House on the Prairie" producer, Kent McCray, and fellow actor Victor French.

"He's one of those guys who never forgot where he came from," Clint added. "He came from dirt poor; they moved in 1933. He was born in Texas … grew up in North Hollywood."

"He helped a lot of people in this industry … he could make things happen. He was that guy, and he was always willing to help. Always willing to help out and come up with a solution … make it work, make it happen … that's a gift."

Jack concluded his heartfelt tribute, "He's a really good father, no doubt about it."

The "Little House on the Prairie" family is also mourning the loss of the series alum.

Melissa Gilbert took to Instagram to share a special message to her former co-star.

"The little house family has lost one of our own. Jack Lilley has passed away," Gilbert posted on social media.

"He also happened to be one of my favorite people on the planet. He taught me how to ride a horse when I was just a wee little thing. He was so patient with me," she added in her lengthy tribute.

"Aside from being Victor French’s photo double, he was featured prominently in many different roles on Little House. You can also see his absolute brilliance in the film Blazing Saddles."

Gilbert posted a photo of Jack in a cowboy hat to accompany her social media tribute.

"Our first read though was at Paramount Studios, where we had shot Little House the first four years. It was also on Halloween, which is Michael Landon’s birthday. That day, I also found out we would be shooting at Big Sky Ranch, where we had shot little house."

She continued to describe how her first day on set was "surreal."

"Then I walked to the set itself and before I could even focus I heard a familiar voice holler, ‘Hey Halfpint, you old rat-a--!!!’ It was Jack. He was our wrangler for that pilot and by his side was Denny Allen, who had been our wrangler on Little House."

Gilbert added, "In that instant, I knew I was home. Jack always felt like home to me. He lived quite a life. I am so lucky that he was my friend… Oh Jack....sweet prince...may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. Love always, Your Halfpint."

After "Little House on the Prairie," Jack went on to become an actor and stuntman for several other films throughout his career, including "Sudden Impact," "Young Guns," "Planet of the Apes" and "The Legend of Zorro."