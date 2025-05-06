Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Tom Cruise fuels romance rumors while Elizabeth Hurley flaunts bikini body

Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cruise fuels romance rumors while Elizabeth Hurley flaunts bikini body

George Clooney appears unbothered in new photos despite reports he and his wife could be barred from future US visits. Jeremy Renner slams Disney for 'insult offer' to reprise his Marvel role.

A split image of Tom Cruise and Elizabeth Hurley

Tom Cruise steps out in London with rumored flame Ana de Armas. Elizabeth Hurley shares bikini photo after announcing romance with Billy Ray Cyrus. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon; Dave Benett/Getty Images)

TOP 3: 

- Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spotted strolling together in London park on her 37th birthday

- Elizabeth Hurley slips into a red bikini, ponders 'helluva few weeks' since Billy Ray Cyrus romance debut

- George Clooney appears unbothered playing softball amid reports his wife could be barred from future US visits

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner claimed Disney gave him an "insult offer" to do season two of "Hawkeye." (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

AVENGING HIS PAY - Jeremy Renner slams Disney 'penny pinchers' for making him 'insult offer' to reprise Marvel role.

'BIG FAT ROYAL NO' - Prince William won't welcome Prince Harry back despite his appeals for reconciliation: expert.

'DRAMATIC HAIR LOSS' - Kyle Richards' daughter Sophia, 25, is going 'bald' after taking weight-loss drug.

A close-up of Holly Madison in a Playboy bunny costume.

Former Playboy model Holly Madison slams Hollywood. (Getty Images)

DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE - Former Playboy model Holly Madison blasts Hollywood as dark place teeming with ‘leeches.’

'CAN'T WAIT TO MOVE ON' - Christina Haack settles divorce from Josh Hall, says she 'can't wait to move on' after third marriage.

'RUN FOR THE HILLS' - 'Sopranos' star eyes move abroad after feeling 'uncomfortable' in the US under Trump administration.

Dannielynn Birkhead smiles wearing Anna Nicole Smith's dress.

Anna Nicole's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, paid homage to her late mother at a party before the Kentucky Derby. (Getty Images/Instagram)

OFF TO THE RACES - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter has 'full circle' moment wearing her late mom's dress at Kentucky Derby.

Trending