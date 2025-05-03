Christina Haack settles divorce from Josh Hall, says she 'can't wait to move on' after third marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Haack has settled her divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall.

The 41-year-old HGTV star announced the news of the settlement nearly ten months after she and Hall both filed for divorce last July.

"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," Haack's representative said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Saturday. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

Details of the settlement between Haack and Hall were not made public.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK SWEARS OFF MARRIAGE AFTER SPLIT FROM THIRD HUSBAND

On Friday, the "Christina on the Coast" host celebrated the settlement in a post that she shared on her Instagram Story.

Haack thanked her legal team, led by Wasser, who she referred to as the "disso queen."

"You are all a true class act," Haack wrote. "I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace…I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance."

"And I'm grateful to have this behind me," she added. "I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."

Haack later shared a video of herself clinking wineglasses with a friend, noting that she was "celebrating."

A representative for Hall declined to comment on the settlement.

Haack was first married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. During their marriage, the former couple welcomed two children, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, and also starred alongside each other on the HGTV show "Flip or Flop" from 2013 to 2022.

After finalizing her divorce from El Moussa, Haack and "Wheeler Dealers" star Ant Anstead tied the knot in December 2018. The two welcomed Hudson, 5, in September 2019 went on to divorce in June 2021.

Haack and Hall began dating in March 2021, and secretly married in October of that year. The former couple later had a formal ceremony in Hawaii.

In July, Haack and Hall both filed their own divorce petitions, each citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of their marriage. Hall requested spousal support and asked the court to terminate Haack's ability to receive spousal support from him.

"I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings." — Christina Haack

Meanwhile, Haack requested the court terminate both of their ability to be awarded spousal support. In a court filing, she stated that Hall "should not need" spousal support because he has his own source of income.

"I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," Hall wrote on Instagram after the divorce news broke. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever."

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

However, Haack and Hall's split quickly became contentious and both have slammed each other on social media.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prior to filing for divorce, Haack and Hall filmed footage for the HGTV show "The Flip Off" alongside Tarek and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa . However, Hall only appeared in the premiere episode of the show due to his split from Haack.

During a February episode of "The Flip Off," Haack shared an update on their settlement negotiations as she claimed that Hall had continued to make her "financial offers" and "wants to retire off me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him," she said, per People .

During a March appearance on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live," Haack said that she and Hall have "mediation next month, hopefully." But when asked if the two were close to settling, she responded, "No. I don't know. Hopefully. It has not been close, but you know, mediation's good."

Meanwhile, Haack and Hall have both moved on since their split.

In January, Hall posted a birthday tribute on social media to model Stephanie Gabrys on his Instagram, seemingly confirming their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Happy Birthday to this real life [angel emoji]," he captioned a photo of Gabrys sitting on his lap.

Haack has also moved on with boyfriend Christopher Larocca, CEO and president of Network Connex, and has been giving her followers a look at their relationship on social media.