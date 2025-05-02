Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Holly Madison

Former Playboy model Holly Madison blasts Hollywood as dark place teeming with ‘leeches’

The former 'Girls Next Door' star is returning for a new season of 'The Playboy Murders'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Former Playboy model details the ‘dark underbelly’ of Hollywood Video

Former Playboy model details the ‘dark underbelly’ of Hollywood

Holly Madison, who previously starred in the hit reality TV show ‘The Girls Next Door,’ is the host of the true-crime series ‘The Playboy Murders,’ which explores the tragedies linked to the iconic brand.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and one of Hugh Hefner’s longtime girlfriends, left the Playboy Mansion in 2008. After telling her story over the years, she’s certain about one thing – Hollywood can be an evil place.

"There’s definitely a dark underbelly," the 45-year-old told Fox News Digital. "There’s kind of an energy in Hollywood that I felt ever since I moved here. There’s this energy of when you’re that young woman who steps off the bus from the Midwest or wherever you’re from.

"There are leeches looking to take advantage of and destroy you and use you everywhere," the mother of two added. 

HOLLY MADISON RECALLS PLAYBOY FOUNDER HUGH HEFNER'S 'INSECURITIES': 'HE HAD A JEALOUS STREAK'

A close-up of Holly Madison wearing all black and posing.

Holly Madison is returning for season 3 of "The Playboy Murders." (Investigation Discovery)

"And I’m not just talking about rich, powerful people. I’m talking about pimps on the street. I’m talking about people trying to bait and switch and get girls involved in sex trafficking. … It’s really everywhere here. I saw it firsthand when I moved here at 19."

Holly Madison posing in a purple bikini.

Holly Madison moved into the Playboy Mansion when she was 21. (Ethan Miller/American Media/Getty Images for American Media)

On Monday, Madison is kicking off season 3 of Investigation Discovery’s (ID) true crime series, "The Playboy Murders," which explores high-profile tragedies and crimes associated with the iconic magazine brand.

Looking back, Madison said she felt Hollywood’s darkness "right away."

WATCH: FORMER PLAYBOY MODEL DETAILS THE ‘DARK UNDERBELLY’ OF HOLLYWOOD

Former Playboy model details the ‘dark underbelly’ of Hollywood Video

"It’s almost ironic because I felt like Playboy, when I moved into the mansion, felt kind of safe in a way, even though there were all these things going on that I hated and didn’t like," said Madison. 

"It felt like almost the sanitized corporate version of sexuality. But it felt a lot safer to me to be living in this big, guarded house than to be out driving around in my car that’s ready to break down, struggling to make ends meet and people approaching you on the street."

Holly Madison posing in a black Bunny costume.

At one point, Holly Madison was a Playboy Bunny. (Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I thought I was going to end up like the Black Dahlia or something," Madison remarked, referring to one of LA’s most notorious murder cases. "I thought Playboy was my safe haven."

A black and white headshot of Elizabeth Short

Elizabeth Short, known as the "Black Dahlia," was murdered Jan. 15, 1947, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

Madison was 21 when she moved into the Playboy Mansion. She made her exit at age 29 after wrapping "The Girls Next Door," a reality TV series about Hefner’s multiple girlfriends. In 2016, she wrote a memoir, "Down the Rabbit Hole," alleging years of verbal and emotional abuse. 

Looking back at her experience, Madison would advise any hopeful model making her way to Hollywood for a big break to "keep your circle of friends" close.

Holly Madison with her arms crossed wearing a sheer black top.

Today, Holly Madison calls Las Vegas home with her two children. (Investigation Discovery)

"Hopefully, they can give you some level-headed advice or let you know if something seems to be getting a little out of control," she advised. "And do your research. [Dive] in on the downsides of every different industry."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Holly Madison wearing a pink top posing next to her pal in a yellow corset as they both smile.

Holly Madison has remained close friends with Bridget Marquardt over the years. (Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I remember being 18 and 19 and thinking I was such a badass and that I could just take on the world and that I could have sex like a man and have no emotional attachment," she reflected. 

"But it’s really not like that. Doing things like that carries a lot of emotional weight. I think looking into people’s stories who are honest about all the sides of the industry is a really good thing to do. And look at some of the cautionary tales before you just dive in."

Holly Madison with parrots on her arm.

Holly Madison at the Playboy Mansion in 2006. She never crossed paths with Kimberly Fattorini, whose case is being featured on "The Playboy Murders." (Hector Mata/AFP via Getty Images)

Madison never crossed paths with Kimberly Fattorini, a Playboy casting associate and part-time model. Fattorini's 2017 death is the subject of the season’s first episode.

Kimberly Fattorini wearing a black dress in front of mirrors.

Kimberly Fattorini died in 2017. She was 30. (Investigation Discovery)

"The story came to my attention because several of her friends were messaging me on Instagram after season 2 of ‘The Playboy Murders’ aired, and they’re like, ‘Can you please cover Kimmy’s story?’" said Madison. 

"Everything about her story just looks so familiar to me. … It was really scary to me because I feel like I’ve been in many situations where you’re just out with friends, and there are guys who don’t have people’s best interests in mind."

Logo for The Playboy Murders

Holly Madison said loved ones reached out to her with stories to tell for "The Playboy Murders." (Investigation Discovery)

According to the episode, Fattorini died from ingesting a lethal cocktail of alcohol, cocaine and the date rape drug gamma hydroxybutyrate, or "GHB." She was 30 years old. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kimberly Fattorini smiling with a parrot on her arm.

Kimberly Fattorini's family is still seeking answers about what happened to their daughter. (Investigation Discovery)

According to the episode, a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Fattorini’s parents against former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman, promoter Eli Wehbe and model Monica Maass is pending. It noted that Merriman, Wehbe and Maass declined to discuss Fattorini’s death for the series. They've previously denied accusations that were connected to Fattorini's death.

"[It was] determined there wasn’t enough evidence for a criminal trial, but there are text messages that seem to indicate she knew somebody had drugged her drink," said Madison. "It seemed like there was a lot of negligence and people around her who should have helped her and didn’t.

Hugh Hefner kisses Holly Madison on the cheek

Holly Madison was one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends. (Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images)

"It’s just a really scary feeling to look at a case like this and feel like this could have been me or one of my friends when we were out partying and just having fun, [being] normal young people," she said. "I hope her family can get some answers and closure on that."

Aerial view of the Playboy Mansion

While Holly Madison wasn't happy with everything that took place behind the doors of the Playboy Mansion, she admitted she felt safer there than being outside on the streets of LA. (Getty Images)

When asked if Playboy should have stepped in at the time and pushed for answers, Madison admitted it was complicated.

"Playboy was such a huge company with so many people working for it," she explained. "That’s why we’ve been able to find three seasons' worth of cases. There were Playboy Clubs all over the country with so many women working as Bunnies. I think it’s impossible for one company to really … babysit the lives of everybody who’s ever worked for them, especially if something happened while the person wasn’t on the job.

Holly Madison posing in a sheer black top.

In 2016, Holly Madison wrote a memoir, "Down the Rabbit Hole." (Investigation Discovery)

"I don’t think it’s so much Playboy’s responsibility, but somebody needs to be held accountable for sure," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kimberly Fattorini wearing a blue top with her arms crossed.

The episode that focuses on Kimberly Fattorini's case airs Monday. (Investigation Discovery)

Madison noted that when you’re part of a "high-stakes environment," there are plenty of risks to face. That’s why it’s crucial, she said, for aspiring models to keep a close circle of friends who aren’t from Hollywood.

"You’re going into Playboy and there’s so much potentially to be gained," she said. "There’s fame, there’s money, there’s opportunities. And when you are the person who gets those opportunities, there can be a lot of jealousy, a lot of possessiveness. It’s living life in the fast lane.

Holly Madison posing in a low-cut black gown

Holly Madison said being part of a "high-stakes environment" can come at a price. (Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images)

"When you’re doing that, more extreme things can happen," she said. "Even though a lot of people can have a positive experience in that setting, a lot of crazy things can happen too."

Holly Madison smirking in a black sheer top inside a studio.

Holly Madison told Fox News Digital many loved ones of victims came forward to speak out for the new season of "The Playboy Murders." (Investigation Discovery)

Today, Madison calls Las Vegas home. She has credited the series with helping her connect with other women from her Playboy past who’ve faced their own struggles in Hollywood.

"It was healing to share my story," she said. "I felt like when I [went] out, just based on the TV show that I was on, people thought I had this magical relationship, and they expected only positive things. I would only say positive things at first, just because I thought it was the nice thing to do. But it started to feel like I was living a lie.

Holly Madison at farm

Holly Madison hopes the series will empower those who've experienced similar situations to speak out. (Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images)

"So just getting that off my chest and being able to be truthful about my experience is so healing for me. … To see other people who went through similar things as me, to be able to feel empowered enough to come out and tell the truth. … It feels good."

"The Playboy Murders" airs Mondays at 9 p.m.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending