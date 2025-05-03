Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spotted strolling together in London park on her 37th birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted enjoying a stroll together as the actress celebrated her birthday.

The 62-year-old actor and de Armas were seen chatting as they walked down a path in a London park on the "Knives Out" star's 37th birthday on Wednesday.

In a photo and video captured by a bystander and shared on X, formerly Twitter, Cruise was seen wearing a white polo t-shirt with dark blue jeans while de Armas sported a light-colored t-shirt with jeans, white sneakers and a brown crossbody bag.

Cruise walked next to de Armas with his hands behind his back and was holding what appeared to be an olive green dog leash with a pouch. The pair were accompanied by another woman as well as security guards during their outing.

In the clip shared on social media, a dog that appeared to be de Armas' pooch Salsa was seen walking alongside the group.

Representatives for Cruise and de Armas did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The pair, who are reportedly collaborating on a project, have been spotted together in London on several occasions over the past few months, fueling rumors of a potential romance.

The day before de Armas' birthday, Cruise and the Cuba native were photographed as they disembarked a helicopter that was flown by the "Mission Impossible" star.

In images obtained by People magazine, de Armas was pictured walking on a helipad as she smiled and held her dog Elvis. The "Ghosted" actress wore a light pink hoodie with lavendar-colored shorts and white tennis shoes.

Another woman was seen strolling next to de Armas as she walked Salsa on a leash.

Cruise was photographed wearing a navy blue t-shirt with jeans and black shoes. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star beamed as he carried a black backpack and walked across the tarmac.

A source told People magazine that the two were "maybe" celebrating de Armas' birthday together.

Two weeks earlier, the pair were spotted after another helicopter ride. On April 13, Cruise and de Armas were seen deplaning the actor's helicopter in London that took off from Madrid, Spain.

De Armas wore blue jeans and a leather jacket as she held Elvis and walked Salsa. Cruise was seen in a white polo shirt, gray slacks and a navy jacket.

At the time, a source told People that the pair are not romantically involved and were accompanied on the trip by director Doug Liman. The group is reportedly working on a new project, but no additional information was provided.

Romance rumors began to swirl when de Armas and Cruise were photographed together for the first time on the night before Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 13, the two were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. The two stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

A source later told People magazine that Cruise and the "Ghosted" actress had dined out with their agents, saying they were "discussing potential collaborations down the line." The insider claimed Cruise and de Armas "appeared to have no romantic connection" and were "just friends."

However, the duo further fueled dating speculation when they were again photographed together on March 14 as they arrived at the London Heliport by helicopter at night.

While speaking with People, a source said Cruise and de Armas echoed the statements made about them, and insisted they are collaborating on an upcoming project, but are not romantically involved.

According to the insider, director Liman also accompanied the two on the trip, but further details about the project were not disclosed.

De Armas will next be seen starring in the upcoming action thriller "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina." The movie is the fifth film in the "John Wick" franchise and will be released on June 6.

During a 2023 interview, de Armas heaped praise on Cruise as she discussed what motivated her to take on action roles.

"It’s demanding and painful, and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it," the "No Time to Die" star told USA Today . "Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun."

While speaking with the outlet, de Armas acknowledged she was "not at a Tom Cruise level yet."

"But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing," she said.

Cruise is one of Hollywood's biggest action stars, appearing in dozens of movies within the genre and has led the "Mission Impossible" franchise since 1996.

The actor is producing and starring in the eighth installment of the franchise, titled "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," which premieres in theaters on May 23.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.