Entertainment

Elizabeth Hurley slips into a red bikini, ponders 'helluva few weeks' since Billy Ray Cyrus romance debut

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley revealed their relationship on Easter Sunday

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Elizabeth Hurley reflected on a simpler time before she revealed she was dating country music star Billy Ray Cyrus.

Hurley, 59, looked completely at ease wearing a skimpy red bikini while strolling the beach in the Maldives.

The "Austin Powers" actress shared a few "happy memories" from her tropical getaway where she celebrated her son, Damian Hurley's birthday.

ELIZABETH HURLEY EMBRACES COUNTRY LIFE WITH BILLY RAY CYRUS IN NEW ROMANTIC SNAPS

Elizabeth Hurley smiles in sparkling dress

Elizabeth Hurley debuted her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus in April. (Aldara Zarraoa)

"Well…it’s been a helluva few weeks since my glorious sojourn in the Maldives, but here are some of my happy memories," Hurley captioned a carousel of images.

BILLY RAY CYRUS CREDITS ELIZABETH HURLEY ROMANCE FOR MAKING HIM THE HAPPIEST HE'S BEEN IN A 'LONG TIME'

The "Bedazzled" star slipped into a backless sundress in one snap, and showed off views from her luxurious cabana at the Baglioni Maldives hotel.

Hurley and Cyrus, 63, went Instagram-official with their secret relationship on Easter Sunday with a shared photo of the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer kissing his new girlfriend. 

Days later, the "Rowing with the Wind" actress posted a series of shots from her "Tennessee weekend" with the country star right by her side. 

Cyrus debuted his new song "Ask (Honor Song)" last week, and told "The Ty Bentli Show" that not only is their blossoming relationship a gift from God, but he's also the happiest he's been in a long time – thanks to his new romance.

Elizabeth Hurley wears plaid shirt and jeans with Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus kissed Elizabeth Hurley on the cheek in an Easter photo shared online. (Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley)

"It's just been beautiful," Cyrus said, noting there are "no expectations of where we go from here other than her and her son. I do love him a lot, and it’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. 

"It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."

The former co-stars reconnected over text, with Hurley making the first move nearly two years after they worked on the 2022 film "Christmas in Paradise."

Christmas in Paradise movie poster with Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus and Kelsey Grammer.

Hurley and Cyrus worked alongside Kelsey Grammar in the 2022 film, "Christmas in Paradise." (Lionsgate)

"We did very few scenes together, but the couple times we were in the same scene, there was a chemistry there that felt … we just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn't laughing a lot. And I found out the oddest thing," he said of Hurley. 

"I've obviously, I know all about her life and career and me, a kid from Flatwoods, Kentucky, going to sit and pretend I'm an actor with Elizabeth Hurley knowing that, wait, how did this happen? And the oddest part was first how much we laughed."

Cyrus was in the throes of divorce from his third wife, Firerose, when Hurley contacted him unexpectedly after not communicating for more than two years.

Country star Billy Ray Cyrus wears cowboy hat with wife Firerose.

Billy Ray Cyrus and ex-wife Firerose finalized their divorce in August. (Getty Images)

"I felt like, ‘Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?’ For me, at a certain point, it was like, ‘You can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you,’" Cyrus said. "And, in this moment, this hand kind of reached out in a text message, not a physical hand, as in the one you saw in the picture. That'd be good. A friend reached out."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending