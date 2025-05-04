Kyle Richards' daughter Sophia, 25, is going 'bald' after taking weight-loss drug

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sophia Umansky has experienced a "dramatic hair loss situation" and the daughter of "Real Housewives" star Kyle Richards believes it is a byproduct of shedding pounds after taking a popular weight-loss drug.

Sophia, 25, revealed she has been taking the prescription drug Mounjaro for about four months. Mounjaro is a brand of Tirzepatide, an FDA-approved drug originally created to treat Type 2 diabetes but has also been found to aid in weight loss.

In the past three to four weeks, the daughter of Richards and Mauricio Umansky explained, she had noticed a "dramatic" change in her hair.

"I am very lucky that I have so much hair, because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in about a week," Sophia began in a video shared to TikTok.

MEGHAN TRAINOR ADMITS TO USING MOUNJARO FOR DRAMATIC WEIGHT LOSS, SLAMS PUBLIC'S FIXATION ON HER BODY

"I’m just going to show you a quick little video of what my hair loss looks like, and this is every day," Sophia said. "And you’re not even seeing the half of it."

The TV personality shared clips of hair that had fallen out before, during and after showering.

Sophia explained that even running her fingers through her hair pulls out "piles" of her long locks.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE TIKTOK

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sophia noted that she does not think her hair loss is a "direct" result of the prescription medication, but rather a side effect from "rapid" weight loss.

"I think it’s a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication, and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff," she explained.

"I feel like at the beginning of starting this medication, I was just making sure I was eating enough. I wasn't really thinking about eating enough protein, enough vitamins, all that kind of stuff. So, I think because of that, I have started losing hair."

Now, Sophia revealed plans to focus on her nutrition as she works to stop her hair-loss. The "Buying Beverly Hills" star shared she's eating more protein, taking more vitamins, using new hair products and adding a collagen supplement to her diet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The 25-year-old ended her video by praising the weight-loss drug.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If anyone has any questions about my experience on Mounjaro, I'd be happy to answer them," Sophia noted.

"I'm very open about it, and I think it's great."