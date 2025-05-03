Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

George Clooney appears unbothered playing softball amid reports his wife could be barred from future US visits

Amal Clooney, a humanitarian lawyer, is involved in the International Criminal Court's case against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors Video

George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors

George and Amal Clooney joked "one day" their twins would care that their dad is a star.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Clooney enjoyed a beloved American pastime in his own backyard after reports surfaced that his family's status in the states may be in jeopardy. 

Clooney, 63, attempted to go incognito, and wore gray shorts and a navy blue polo shirt to play softball in Central Park.

The "Good Night, and Good Luck" star appeared to be completely at ease on the diamond despite news that his wife Amal, a British human rights lawyer, may have difficulty entering the United States again due to her work with the International Criminal Court and new sanctions in an executive order signed by President Donald Trump

GEORGE AND AMAL CLOONEY'S GLOBE-TROTTING LIFESTYLE POTENTIALLY IN JEOPARDY UNDER TRUMP SANCTIONS

George Clooney wears blue shirt to play softball

George Clooney played softball in the park after reports circulated his wife's work may jeopardize their U.S. status. (Getty Images)

Clooney smiled and laughed with his team as he fielded balls before stepping up to the plate during a co-ed game with the Broadway League.  

Amal, 47, reportedly gave legal advice in a war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the war in Gaza, according to the Financial Times.

GEORGE CLOONEY SHARES WHY WIFE AMAL SKIPPED STAR-STUDDED PREMIERE OF HIS BROADWAY SHOW

Trump's executive order claims the court "engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel. The ICC has, without a legitimate basis, asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel, and has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

George Clooney wears blue polo shirt and grey shorts

Clooney, 63, hit a few balls in Central Park. (TheStewartofNY)

George Clooney throws a softball at game in New York

The "Good Luck, and Good Night" star played a game with the Broadway League. (TheStewartofNY)

"The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members." 

Amal, born in Lebanon and raised in Britain, practices law in both England and the United States and has lived all over the world.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Clooney proposed to Amal in April 2014, and the couple married five months later in Venice, Italy. Three years later, in 2017, the Clooneys welcomed twins Alexander and Ella.  

George Clooney wears a blue hat and matching polo shirt

Reports surfaced earlier this week that his wife, Amal, may face sanctions signed by Trump due to her work as a human rights lawyer. (BG048/Bauer-Griffin)

The couple have homes all around the world, including Italy, England and a French property roughly 30 minutes away from Château Miraval, an operating winery owned by George's buddy, Brad Pitt.

While gearing up for his Broadway debut, the former "ER" star revealed his family was back living in the states.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"They’re in New York. We’ve been here the whole time," he told Access Hollywood. "You know, the normal things that children do, which is, apparently, you have to educate them, which I was shocked by. They’re in school."

Amal Clooney

Amal is a British human rights lawyer who is involved in the International Criminal Court's case against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Seth Wenig)

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney smile on red carpet in Washington D.C.

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney have been married 11 years. (Paul Morigi)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," he noted that his children were adjusting well to city life, and that they "love New York."

"How can you not like the city? It’s New York City!" Clooney said. "Amal went to NYU, so she’s been here many times."

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending