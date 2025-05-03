George Clooney appears unbothered playing softball amid reports his wife could be barred from future US visits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Clooney enjoyed a beloved American pastime in his own backyard after reports surfaced that his family's status in the states may be in jeopardy.

Clooney, 63, attempted to go incognito, and wore gray shorts and a navy blue polo shirt to play softball in Central Park.

The "Good Night, and Good Luck" star appeared to be completely at ease on the diamond despite news that his wife Amal, a British human rights lawyer, may have difficulty entering the United States again due to her work with the International Criminal Court and new sanctions in an executive order signed by President Donald Trump .

Clooney smiled and laughed with his team as he fielded balls before stepping up to the plate during a co-ed game with the Broadway League.

Amal, 47, reportedly gave legal advice in a war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the war in Gaza, according to the Financial Times .

Trump's executive order claims the court "engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel . The ICC has, without a legitimate basis, asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel, and has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

"The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members."

Amal, born in Lebanon and raised in Britain, practices law in both England and the United States and has lived all over the world.

Clooney proposed to Amal in April 2014, and the couple married five months later in Venice, Italy. Three years later, in 2017, the Clooneys welcomed twins Alexander and Ella.

The couple have homes all around the world, including Italy, England and a French property roughly 30 minutes away from Château Miraval, an operating winery owned by George's buddy, Brad Pitt.

While gearing up for his Broadway debut, the former "ER" star revealed his family was back living in the states.

"They’re in New York. We’ve been here the whole time," he told Access Hollywood. "You know, the normal things that children do, which is, apparently, you have to educate them, which I was shocked by. They’re in school."

During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," he noted that his children were adjusting well to city life, and that they "love New York."