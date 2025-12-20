Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Rob Reiner, wife found dead in their home, son Nick charged with murders

Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner smile at event. Nick Reiner on

Nick Reiner was charged with the murders of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. (Getty Images)

TRAGIC DISCOVERY - Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele were found dead.

ICON FAREWELL - Rob Reiner remembered: 'All in the Family' star dead at 78. 

Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner

Rob Reiner and wife Michele were found dead in their bedroom, LAPD said. (Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

FAMILY TRAGEDY - Rob Reiner and wife murdered: Timeline shows argument with son night before deaths.

MOMENT OF CAPTURE - Nick Reiner handcuffed, arrested on camera. 

Nick Reiner in court accused of killing his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer-Reiner

Nick Reiner, seen in a courtroom sketch, wore a blue suicide prevention vest in court on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Mona Edwards)

DEADLY DEMONS - Rob Reiner's son Nick's long struggle with addiction and volatility comes into focus after his parents’ deaths. 

Memorial for murdered Rob Reiner in Los Angeles

Flowers cover the Walk of Fame star for Rob Reiner Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo)

HOMICIDE PROBE - Rob Reiner and wife Michele were found dead in their bedroom: LAPD.

HOLLYWOOD HEARTACHE - Rob and Michele Reiner spent years trying to save son Nick from addiction before their tragic deaths. 

RED FLAGS - Rob Reiner's son Nick was 'dark, twisted' years before his parents' death, a former co-worker says.

