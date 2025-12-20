Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Rob Reiner, wife found dead in their home, son Nick charged with murders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TRAGIC DISCOVERY - Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele were found dead.

ICON FAREWELL - Rob Reiner remembered: 'All in the Family' star dead at 78.

FAMILY TRAGEDY - Rob Reiner and wife murdered: Timeline shows argument with son night before deaths.

MOMENT OF CAPTURE - Nick Reiner handcuffed, arrested on camera.

DEADLY DEMONS - Rob Reiner's son Nick's long struggle with addiction and volatility comes into focus after his parents’ deaths.

HOMICIDE PROBE - Rob Reiner and wife Michele were found dead in their bedroom: LAPD.

HOLLYWOOD HEARTACHE - Rob and Michele Reiner spent years trying to save son Nick from addiction before their tragic deaths.

RED FLAGS - Rob Reiner's son Nick was 'dark, twisted' years before his parents' death, a former co-worker says.