Nick Reiner handcuffed, arrested on camera

Dramatic photos captured the moment Nick Reiner was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

One of the images, initially released by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Narcotics and Gang Division, shows law enforcement surrounding the 32-year-old as he was restrained by an officer. Another image shows Nick Reiner in handcuffs, standing near the front of a police cruiser.

Nick Reiner, who was confirmed as a suspect in the deaths of "The Princess Bride" director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, on Monday, is expected to appear in court in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

"On December 14, 2025, around 3:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers assigned to West Los Angeles Division responded to a call of a death investigation in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue. Once inside the residence, officers discovered two victims, who were subsequently identified as Robert and Michele Reiner. Robbery Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section (RHD/HSS), responded to the residence and initiated an investigation regarding the circumstances of their deaths," the LAPD said Monday.

"As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide. The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths," it added.

Police said Nick Reiner was booked for murder and remains in custody without bail.

Family friends of Rob and Michele told the Los Angeles Times that Nick got into an argument with his parents at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party Saturday evening, one night before their death.

Per TMZ, after Rob and Nick got into a "very loud argument," the director and Michele left the party.

Nick Reiner was transferred Monday to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, according to the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department. He was originally booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center before being transferred to the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Online records now show the Twin Towers Correctional Facility as his permanent housing location.

