Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Rob Reiner remembered: 'All in the Family' star dead at 78
"This Is Spinal Tap" director Rob Reiner died Sunday at his home in Brentwood, Calif. The legendary Hollywood actor and producer was 78.
- American actors Rob Reiner (as Mike Stivic) (center) and Carroll O'Connor (1924 - 2001) (right, as Archie Bunker) argue while actress Jean Stapleton (as Edith Bunker) sits at a table in a scene from an unidentified episode of the television series 'All in the Family,' Los Angeles, California, 1979.read more
- Image dated December 22, 1970. Featuring (from left) Jean Stapleton, Carroll O'Connor, Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers.read more
- Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner were honored with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony, part of the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 7, 2017 in Hollywood, California.read more
- American actors Rob Reiner and Sally Struther, as married couple Mike and Gloria Stivic, look at hand of cards in a scene from an unidentified episode of the television series 'All in the Family,' Los Angeles, California, 1979.read more
- Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner arrive at the premiere of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.read more
- Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.read more
- IWC CEO Chris Grainger-Herr, Emma Deigman, James Marsden, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner, Festival Directors Karl Spoerri and Nadja Schildknecht attend the 'Shock and Awe' premiere at the 13th Zurich Film Festival on September 30, 2017 in Zurich, Switzerland. The Zurich Film Festival 2017 will take place from September 28 until October 8.read more
- Rob Reiner, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal attend the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala And 30th Anniversary Screening Of "When Harry Met Sally" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.read more
Rob Reiner remembered: 'All in the Family' star dead at 78
"This Is Spinal Tap" director Rob Reiner died Sunday at his home in Brentwood, Calif. The legendary Hollywood actor and producer was 78.
Move Forward
- Rob Reiner remembered: 'All in the Family' star dead at 78