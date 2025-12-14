Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead

LAFD said the bodies of a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were found inside the home

By Tracy Wright , Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
Billy Crystal seen outside Rob Reiner’s home after two people found dead inside of Hollywood director’s house Video

Billy Crystal seen outside Rob Reiner’s home after two people found dead inside of Hollywood director’s house

Two bodies were found inside Rob Reiner's home Sunday, Fox News Digital can confirm. Per ABC7, Crystal was at the house briefly and "looked like he was about to cry." LA Mayor Karen Bass has confirmed that Reiner and his wife Michele have died.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner have died. The Reiners were the two people found dead Sunday at a Brentwood, California home, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

"Personally, I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob and his wife Michele. I knew Rob and have tremendous respect for him," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in part.

A family spokesperson told Variety, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to a home on the 200 block of Chadbourne Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. where two bodies were discovered, Fox News Digital confirmed.

PULP FICTION ACTOR PETER GREENE DEAD AT 60

Police presence outside Rob Reiner's home

Two people have been found dead inside the home of iconic Hollywood director Rob Reiner. The LAFD said the bodies of a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were found inside the Los Angeles home on Sunday. (Fox 11 LA)

Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner

Rob Reiner, wife Michele Reiner found dead at 78.  (Stefanie Keenan)

Circumstances surrounding the deaths were not immediately available. 

The LAFD said the bodies of a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were found inside the home.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Officials posted on X Sunday evening: "On December 14th, at 3:40 pm, LAPD officers responded to a death investigation in the 200 block of S. Chadbourne Ave. Inside the residence, officers discovered 2 decedents. The identity of the decedents has not yet been confirmed."

The department continued, "Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) responded to the residence, which has been identified as the home of Rob Reiner. At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing RHD investigation, into an apparent homicide."

Actors Billy Crystal and Larry David arrived separately at the home on Sunday evening, ABC 7 reported

The comedians allegedly stayed briefly before departing. A neighbor on scene claimed Crystal "looked like he was about to cry."

Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner

Rob Reiner and wife Michele have been married for over 35 years. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Hilton Hotels)

Representatives for the Reiners did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue