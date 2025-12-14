Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner have died. The Reiners were the two people found dead Sunday at a Brentwood, California home, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

"Personally, I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Rob and his wife Michele. I knew Rob and have tremendous respect for him," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in part.

A family spokesperson told Variety, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to a home on the 200 block of Chadbourne Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. where two bodies were discovered, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Circumstances surrounding the deaths were not immediately available.

The LAFD said the bodies of a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were found inside the home.

Officials posted on X Sunday evening: "On December 14th, at 3:40 pm, LAPD officers responded to a death investigation in the 200 block of S. Chadbourne Ave. Inside the residence, officers discovered 2 decedents. The identity of the decedents has not yet been confirmed."

The department continued, "Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) responded to the residence, which has been identified as the home of Rob Reiner. At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing RHD investigation, into an apparent homicide."

Actors Billy Crystal and Larry David arrived separately at the home on Sunday evening, ABC 7 reported.

The comedians allegedly stayed briefly before departing. A neighbor on scene claimed Crystal "looked like he was about to cry."

Representatives for the Reiners did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report