Rob Reiner and wife Michele were found dead in their bedroom: LAPD

Rob Reiner and wife Michele were found dead in the primary bedroom of their Brentwood, Calif. home, according to the LAPD Assistant Police Chief Dominic Choi.

Choi confirmed the details during a report to the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The Reiners' son and suspected killer, Nick Reiner, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday after being charged with double homicide against his parents. The 32-year-old arrived in the courtroom wearing a blue suicide prevention vest. When a judge asked if Reiner waived his rights, Nick said, "Yes, your honor." His arraignment is set for Jan. 7.

One day prior, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the charges during a press conference with LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

"These charges will be two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders," Hochman said. "He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife. These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty."

Both Rob and Michele died due to multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiners office.

Other significant conditions contributed to their deaths, the initial report said. Medical examiners determined Dec. 14 as the day the Reiners died, and listed their deaths as homicides.

On Sunday, Nick was arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents. Nick was located and taken into custody at approximately 9:15 p.m. near the University of Southern California campus.

The 32-year-old was initially booked on $4 million bail, but records now show he is being held without bail. On Monday, he was transferred to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department .

The night before the murders, family friends of the Reiners told the Los Angeles Times that Nick got into an argument with his parents at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party. Many people noticed Nick was behaving strangely, according to the outlet.

"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," a source also told People .

On Wednesday, Rob and Michele's children, Jake and Romy Reiner, opened up about the "unimaginable pain" the two are experiencing after the death of their parents.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," a statement provided to Fox News Digital read. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."

"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

Shortly after Nick's court appearance, his attorney, Alan Jackson, admitted there were a myriad of issues in the case against his client.

"First of all, and most importantly, this is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family," Jackson said while addressing the media Wednesday.

"We all recognize that, our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family. There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case that needs to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with, and examined and looked at and analyzed."

