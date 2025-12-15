Rob Reiner and wife murdered: Timeline shows argument with son night before deaths

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday.

As of Monday, Reiner's son Nick remained behind bars as authorities continued investigating the stabbing of the acclaimed Hollywood director and his wife.

Rob and Michele's murders have left the entertainment world reeling from an unfathomable tragedy.

HOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR ROB REINER'S SON NICK IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING DEATHS OF HIS PARENTS

Here's what we know so far:

Saturday

Rob Reiner's son, Nick, gets into heated argument with parents at Christmas party

Family friends of Rob and Michele Reiner told the Los Angeles Times that Nick got into an argument with his parents at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party Saturday evening. Many people noticed Nick was behaving strangely, according to the outlet.

"Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous," a source also told People magazine.

Per TMZ, after Rob and Nick got into a "very loud argument," the director and Michele left the party.

Sunday

Authorities arrive at Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's home to find them dead inside

Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to a home on the 200 block of Chadbourne Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday where two bodies were discovered, Fox News Digital confirmed. Officials later confirmed the bodies to be of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.

Police give a press conference sharing little details

Authorities remained tight-lipped about the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner during a press conference held outside the couple's home on Sunday night.

Rob Reiner's son Nick is taken into custody

Nick Reiner was located and arrested around 9:15 p.m. local time Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release shared the next day.

ROB REINER, ICONIC HOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR AND STAR OF 'ALL IN THE FAMILY,' DEAD AT 78

Monday

Nick Reiner remained behind bars with bail set at $4 million

Rob Reiner's son, Nick, was booked around 5 a.m. Monday morning.

No details regarding what led to his arrest were shared in online records.

More details emerge regarding the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele

New details emerged about the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele as authorities continued investigating. A law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity confirmed investigators believe the couple suffered stab wounds.

Rob and Michele's home also showed no signs of forced entry, officials told the Los Angeles Times .

Authorities confirm Nick Reiner is a suspect in parents' deaths

Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, was confirmed as a suspect in the deaths of "The Princess Bride" director and his wife, Michele Reiner on Monday. Reiner was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

During a press conference on an unrelated matter, the LAPD brought up the deaths of the filmmaker and his wife. McDonnell admitted the information surrounding the deaths was limited.

"First of all, our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Reiners," the LAPD police chief said at the press conference.

"LAPD responded to a residence, the residence of Rob and Michele Reiner , located in West Los Angeles division. At that location, they found two deceased adults, a male and a female. Through the night, working with the coroner's office, they were able to identify them definitively as Rob and Michele Reiner. We have our robbery homicide division handling the investigation."

Bail is revoked for Rob Reiner's son Nick

Nick Reiner's $4 million bail was revoked at some point Monday. Online records show the son of Rob Reiner has no bail option currently.

Investigation into Rob Reiner and wife Michele's deaths will be presented Tuesday to the DA

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's death investigation will be presented Tuesday to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, the LAPD confirmed in a press release.

Rob Reiner's son transferred to Downtown Los Angeles jail

Nick Reiner was transferred Monday to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, according to the Los Angeles Sheriffs Department. He was originally booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center before being transferred to the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Online records now show the Twin Towers Correctional Facility as his permanent housing location.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.